C2C GLOBAL - THE LARGEST GOOGLE CLOUD COMMUNITY - PARTNERS WITH WORKSPOT TO FOCUS ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND VDI MODERNIZATION ON GOOGLE CLOUD

Workspot signs an agreement with C2C as a global partner to provide best practices for deploying global Cloud PCs and tapping some of the industry's brightest minds to headline C2C's popular community discussions

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2C Global , the largest independent worldwide community of Google Cloud users, announced today that it has partnered with Workspot , the only Cloud PC and application SaaS offering for Google customers, to focus on infrastructure and VDI modernization.

C2C Global: The Google Cloud Customer Community (PRNewswire)

C2C is highly regarded for bringing together a global community of more than 25,000 Google Cloud users through events, community engagement and discussions to help users unlock the power of the cloud. Workspot joins C2C as a global sponsor and will curate best practices for customers looking to modernize VDI with Cloud PCs on Google Cloud. Workspot will tap their vast network of customers, in-house experts and industry rock stars to take part in wide ranging discussions at both in-person and online forums.

Google Cloud customers are confronted with the challenge of balancing security and IT resources with demands for supporting a global workforce, remote work and ransomware mitigation. Enabling secure and scalable access to corporate resources anywhere in the world is driving VDI modernization. Streaming Cloud PCs on GCP with Workspot is now as easy as streaming shows on Netflix. IT teams can securely deploy Windows and Linux Cloud PCs and applications in minutes from a single console, and deliver them to end users anywhere in the world, on any device, with outstanding performance. Affordable, consumption-based pricing provides the flexibility customers demand from a 100% cloud-based offering.

"It has been an amazing experience watching the C2C community grow into the leading place for Google Cloud users to congregate, learn from one another, and share best practices for leveraging what the cloud has to offer," said Josh Berman, President of C2C. "We have forged a reputation for bringing together great minds and facilitating dynamic discussions. Workspot's partnership will take it to the next level and I can't wait to see what's in store for the C2C community thanks to their sponsorship."

"Workspot has invested in Google's partnership to provide enterprise customers the most secure, innovative Cloud PC in the world. Workspot's goal, in partnership with C2C, is to showcase how customers have already taken advantage of Google Cloud, Chrome, Workspace and Workspot's innovation to power an evolving global workforce." Olga Lykova, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Workspot.

The first two events of the new partnership are quickly approaching. C2C: 2Gather NYC will take place on November 10th and the C2C: 2Gather Cloud Adoption Summit will convene on November 30th in London.

The C2C community represents a global cross section of business sectors - each having unique needs to better enable the use of the Google Cloud. Some of the top sectors that utilize C2C include: banking and financial services, insurance, retail, government administration, automotive and healthcare. In the community, Google Cloud customers in these sectors can quickly find and form timely, meaningful connections with other customers, with the right partners, and of course with community validated solutions to bring back to their companies.

About C2C Global

At C2C Global, our mission is to bring together people from every corner of the Google Cloud universe to connect, learn, and shape the future of the cloud. We provide a place for Google Cloud users to start collaborating in real-time with other cloud-minded, future-focused peers from across the globe. Our community members can tap into insights from leading experts in the field and learn from each other on the topics that matter most to them through articles, webinars and in-person events.

About Workspot

Workspot is the only cloud-native solution that delivers enterprise-class Cloud PCs. This innovative service lets IT securely stream the right compute capabilities for each user, on any device, anywhere they want to work. As the only Cloud PC solution that operates across all the major public clouds – Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud – Workspot is uniquely positioned to address today's remote work challenges by providing a multi-cloud and multi-region approach to end user computing. Simple to deploy, scale, and operate, Workspot's award winning Cloud PC solution benefits IT as well as end users with a seamless work experience that enhances productivity while maintaining the highest performance standards for intensive workloads. For more information on Workspot Cloud PC solutions please visit www.workspot.com .

PR Contact:

Paul Chronister

paulc@mbooth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C2C Global