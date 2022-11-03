New Gold Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

New Gold logo (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.) (PRNewswire)

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) reports third quarter results for the Company as of September 30, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter consolidated results (details are provided at the end of this news release). For detailed information, please refer to the Company's third quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Financial Statements that are available on the Company's website at www.newgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures throughout this news release. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release and the MD&A for more information. Numbered note references throughout this news release are to endnotes which can be found at the end of this news release.

Consolidated Third Quarter Highlights

Gold equivalent 1 ("gold eq.") production for the quarter of 91,021 ounces (70,147 ounces of gold, 8.5 million pounds of copper and 142,672 ounces of silver)

Operating expenses of $1,069 per gold eq. ounce 4

All-in sustaining costs 2 of $1,637 per gold eq. ounce, including total cash costs 2 of $1,114 per gold eq. ounce

Average realized gold price 2 of $1,727 per ounce and average realized copper price 2 of $3.42 per pound

Cash generated from operations of $54 million , or $0.08 per share

Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital 2 of $44 million , or $0.06 per share

Net loss of $4 million , or $0.01 per share

Adjusted net loss 2 of $13 million, or $0 .02 per share

September 30, 2022 cash and cash equivalents of $247 million

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the receipt of the New Afton C-Zone Mines Act permit (refer to the Company's October 7, 2022 news release for further information)

"The third quarter saw our operations recover from their respective challenges during the first half of the year," stated Renaud Adams, President & CEO. "Rainy River is focused on continuing its ramp-up of mining the open pit main ODM zone in the fourth quarter. Underground production commenced during the quarter and the priority continues to be feeding the mill with higher grade Intrepid underground material, which I anticipate in the very near term. At New Afton, receiving the C-Zone permit and completing B3 development and drawbell construction in late-October, were significant milestones. Our priority remains on ramping up B3 production during the fourth quarter and continuing to advance C-Zone development, with initial production from the C-Zone expected in the second half of 2023."

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Revenue ($M) 151.2 179.8 441.6 542.9 Operating expenses ($M) 99.2 88.6 274.2 277.7 Net (loss) earnings ($M) (4.2) (11.3) (49.9) (10.3) Net (loss) per share ($) (0.01) (0.02) (0.07) (0.02) Adj. net (loss) earnings ($M)2 (13.4) 23.4 (19.8) 58.2 Adj. net (loss) earnings, per share ($)2 (0.02) 0.03 (0.03) 0.09 Cash generated from operations ($M) 53.7 54.3 158.9 218.0 Cash generated from operations, per share ($) 0.08 0.08 0.23 0.32 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital ($M)2 43.6 81.3 137.4 229.8 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital, per share ($)2 0.06 0.12 0.20 0.34

Revenue decreased over the prior-year periods due to lower copper sales volume and lower realized copper prices, partially offset by higher realized gold prices for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 .

Operating expenses were higher than the prior-year period due to higher operating expenses at New Afton as production from B3 continues to ramp-up. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, operating expenses were consistent with the prior-year period.

Net loss decreased over the prior-year period primarily due to the gain on the revaluation of the Rainy River gold stream and New Afton free cash flow obligation, partially offset by lower revenue. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 , net loss increased over the prior-year period primarily due to lower revenue, partially offset by the gain on the revaluation of the New Afton free cash flow obligation.

Adjusted net loss 2 increased over the prior-year periods primarily due to lower revenue.

Cash generated from operations decreased over the prior-year periods due to lower revenue, partially offset by positive working capital movements.

Consolidated Operational Highlights



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Gold eq. production (ounces)1,3 91,021 105,628 249,230 307,359 Gold eq. sold (ounces)1,3 92,634 97,196 247,678 293,235 Gold production (ounces)3 70,147 72,210 190,679 205,849 Gold sold (ounces)3 68,816 66,982 190,641 198,705 Copper production (Mlbs)3 8.5 15.6 24.1 47.5 Copper sold (MIbs)3 9.9 14.0 23.5 44.2 Gold revenue, per ounce ($) 1,703 1,770 1,814 1,778 Copper revenue, per pound ($) 3.17 4.02 3.75 3.94 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)2 1,727 1,788 1,831 1,798 Average realized copper price, per pound ($)2 3.42 4.28 3.99 4.20 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 1,069 915 1,106 947 Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,114 966 1,143 1,001 Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 599 497 580 496 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,637 1,408 1,875 1,503 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 42.4 35.3 157.9 123.2 Growth capital ($M)2 30.3 23.1 72.1 74.8 Total capital and leases ($M) 72.7 58.4 230.0 198.0



Rainy River Mine

Operational Highlights

Rainy River Mine Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Gold eq. production (ounces)1,3 60,319 60,785 163,973 172,462 Gold eq. sold (ounces)1,3 56,932 57,800 165,396 168,682 Gold production (ounces)3 58,719 58,557 160,069 166,113 Gold sold (ounces)3 55,421 55,597 161,573 162,454 Gold revenue, per ounce ($) 1,729 1,788 1,832 1,797 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)2 1,729 1,788 1,832 1,797 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 955 960 973 979 Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 955 960 973 979 Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 687 635 665 647 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,483 1,307 1,662 1,470 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 28.4 17.6 108.0 76.9 Growth capital ($M)2 6.0 4.3 13.5 9.3 Total capital and leases ($M) 34.4 21.9 121.5 86.2

Operating Key Performance Indicators

Rainy River Mine (Open Pit Mine only) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 112,055 149,630 113,597 152,980 Ore tonnes mined per day 24,701 52,917 19,022 41,681 Operating waste tonnes per day 44,469 88,216 33,110 75,077 Capitalized waste tonnes per day 42,885 8,497 61,465 36,222 Total waste tonnes per day 87,354 96,713 94,575 111,299 Strip ratio (waste:ore) 3.54 1.83 4.97 2.67 Tonnes milled per calendar day 24,439 25,245 24,020 25,628 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.89 0.89 0.83 0.83 Gold recovery (%) 91 89 91 89

Rainy River's focus for the fourth quarter continues to be ramping up mining of the open pit main ODM zone and introducing the underground material to the mill. Steps were taken over the summer to better position the open pit operations, and substantially complete all of the remaining glacial till waste stripping, with only approximately 2.4 million tonnes left to be mined beginning in the fourth quarter. The strip ratio is expected to be below 3:1 for the remainder of the year, and approximately 2.1:1 for the remainder of the open pit life. Underground production has commenced from the Intrepid zone and will continue to ramp-up over the coming months.





Open pit tonnes mined per day decreased over the prior-year periods to minimize the amount of rehandling required to feed the mill, and to dewater the open pit early in the quarter. As of the beginning of September, mining from the main ODM zone had commenced and will continue to ramp-up in the coming months. Approximately 2.3 million ore tonnes and 8.0 million waste tonnes (including 3.9 million capitalized waste tonnes) were mined from the open pit at an average strip ratio of 3.54:1.





Mining from the underground Intrepid zone advanced during the quarter with the first stope blasted on September 13, 2022 . Gold grade from the first stope has reconciled positively to the modeled gold grade and production will continue to ramp-up over the coming months. Underground development advanced an additional 833 metres during the quarter, with the main decline ramp reaching the 200 metre level ahead of plan.





Tonnes milled per calendar day decreased over the prior-year periods primarily due to processing harder ore from the North Lobe. Mining from the North Lobe open pit is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.





Gold eq. 1 production was 60,319 ounces (58,719 ounces of gold and 120,000 ounces of silver), in-line with the prior-year period. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 , gold eq. 1 production was 163,973 ounces (160,069 ounces of gold and 292,831 ounces of silver), a decrease over the prior-year period primarily due to lower tonnes processed, partially offset by higher gold recoveries.





Operating expense per gold eq. ounce 4 was in-line with the prior-year periods as inflation-driven price increases were partially offset by a weakening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar.





All-in sustaining costs 2 per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher sustaining capital spend.





Total capital and leases for the quarter were $34 million and $122 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 , an increase over the prior-year periods due to higher sustaining capitalized waste mining costs as a result of the higher strip ratio. Sustaining capital 2 during the quarter primarily related to $16 million of capitalized waste, as well as capital maintenance, and the advancement of the annual tailings dam raise. Growth capital 2 primarily related to the development of the Intrepid underground zone.





Free cash flow2 for the quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was a net outflow of $0.7 million (net of a $5 million stream payment) and net inflow of $14 million (net of a $18 million stream payment), respectively, an improvement over the prior-year periods due to an increase in cash generated from operations partially offset by an increase in capital expenditures.

New Afton Mine

Operational Highlights

New Afton Mine Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Gold eq. production (ounces)1,3 30,701 44,843 85,257 134,898 Gold eq. sold (ounces)1,3 35,702 39,395 82,282 124,553 Gold production (ounces)3 11,427 13,653 30,610 39,735 Gold sold (ounces)3 13,395 11,385 29,068 36,251 Copper production (Mlbs)3 8.5 15.6 24.1 47.5 Copper sold (Mlbs)3 9.9 14.0 23.5 44.2 Gold revenue, per ounce ($) 1,595 1,681 1,712 1,692 Copper revenue, per ounce ($) 3.17 4.02 3.75 3.94 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)2 1,721 1,789 1,825 1,803 Average realized copper price, per pound ($)2 3.42 4.28 3.99 4.20 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 1,250 849 1,374 904 Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,367 974 1,485 1,030 Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 455 288 403 285 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,769 1,423 2,101 1,403 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 13.8 17.4 48.9 45.1 Growth capital ($M)2 24.3 18.8 58.6 65.5 Total capital and leases ($M) 38.1 36.2 107.5 110.6

Operating Key Performance Indicators

New Afton Mine Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 6,523 12,861 6,674 13,125 Tonnes milled per calendar day 7,764 13,068 9,836 13,474 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.59 0.43 0.43 0.42 Gold recovery (%) 85 83 83 81 Copper grade milled (%) 0.64 0.72 0.50 0.72 Copper recovery (%) 85 82 81 82

New Afton's priority for the remainder of the year is to ramp-up B3 production and continue to advance C-Zone development, with first production from C-Zone expected in the second half of 2023. Gold and copper production are expected to significantly increase during the C-Zone period, with all-in sustaining costs to significantly decrease, leading to robust free cash flow during that time.

Underground tonnes mined per day decreased over the prior-year periods due to the planned completion of Lift 1 mining activities, as well as the closure of the low grade-higher cost recovery level zone in June, earlier than planned. B3 production ramp-up continued on schedule during the quarter, with mining rates expected to reach 8,000 tonnes per day by early-2023.

Tonnes milled per calendar day decreased over the prior-year periods as planned. During the quarter the site incorporated lower grade surface stockpiles into the mill feed to supplement the overall lower tonnes mined.

Gold eq. 1 production was 30,701 ounces (11,427 ounces of gold and 8.5 million pounds of copper), and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 , gold eq. 1 production was 85,257 ounces (30,610 ounces of gold and 24.1 million pounds of copper), a decrease over the prior-year periods due to lower tonnes processed and lower copper grades. Third quarter gold eq. 1 sales included approximately 7,500 gold eq. ounces which had been deferred from the second quarter due to the timing of concentrate shipments.

Operating expense per gold eq. ounce 4 increased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to lower sales volume.

All-in sustaining costs 2 per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to lower sales volume, and higher sustaining capital spend for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 .

Total capital and leases for the quarter were $38 million and $107 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 , in-line with the prior-year periods. Sustaining capital 2 in the quarter primarily related to B3 mine development and tailings management and stabilization activities. Growth capital 2 in the quarter primarily related to C-Zone development, which advanced 998 metres during the quarter.

Free cash flow2 for the quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was a net outflow of $20 million and $96 million , respectively, a decrease over the prior-year periods due to lower revenue.

Endnotes 1. Total gold eq. ounces include silver and copper produced/sold converted to a gold equivalent. All copper is produced/sold by the New Afton Mine. Gold eq. ounces for Rainy River in Q3 2022 includes production of 120,000 ounces of silver (113,306 ounces sold) converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce and $24.00 per silver ounce used for 2022 guidance estimates. Gold eq. ounces for New Afton in Q3 2022 includes 8.5 million pounds of copper produced (9.9 million pounds sold) and 22,672 ounces of silver produced (30,623 ounces of silver sold) converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce, $4.00 per copper pound and $24.00 per silver ounce used for 2022 guidance estimates.



2. "Total cash costs", "all-in sustaining costs" (or "AISC"), "adjusted net earnings/(loss)", "adjusted tax expense", "sustaining capital and sustaining leases", "growth capital", "cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital", "free cash flow", and "average realized gold/copper price per ounce/pound" are all non-GAAP financial performance measures that are used in this news release. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For more information about these measures, why they are used by the Company, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release.



3. Production is shown on a total contained basis while sales are shown on a net payable basis, including final product inventory and smelter payable adjustments, where applicable.



4. These are supplementary financial measures which are calculated as follows: "Operating expenses per gold eq. ounce sold" is total operating expenses divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold and "depreciation and depletion per gold eq. ounce sold" is total depreciation and depletion divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold.



Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures

Total Cash Costs per Gold eq. Ounce

"Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry but does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold reports total cash costs on a sales basis and not on a production basis. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, this measure, along with sales, is a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. This measure allows investors to better evaluate corporate performance and the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital exploration and working capital needs.

This measure is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of cash generated from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

Total cash cost figures are calculated in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products that ceased operations in 2002. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Total cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing and administration costs, royalties, and production taxes, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital and exploration costs. Total cash costs are then divided by gold equivalent ounces sold to arrive at the total cash costs per equivalent ounce sold.

In addition to gold, the Company produces copper and silver. Gold equivalent ounces of copper and silver produced or sold in a quarter are computed using a consistent ratio of copper and silver prices to the gold price and multiplying this ratio by the pounds of copper and silver ounces produced or sold during that quarter.

Notwithstanding the impact of copper and silver sales, as the Company is focused on gold production, New Gold aims to assess the economic results of its operations in relation to gold, which is the primary driver of New Gold's business. New Gold believes this metric is of interest to its investors, who invest in the Company primarily as a gold mining business. To determine the relevant costs associated with gold equivalent ounces, New Gold believes it is appropriate to reflect all operating costs incurred in its operations.

All-In Sustaining Costs per Gold eq. Ounce

"All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold calculates "all-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" based on guidance announced by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in September 2013. The WGC is a non-profit association of the world's leading gold mining companies established in 1987 to promote the use of gold to industry, consumers and investors. The WGC is not a regulatory body and does not have the authority to develop accounting standards or disclosure requirements. The WGC has worked with its member companies to develop a measure that expands on IFRS measures to provide visibility into the economics of a gold mining company. Current IFRS measures used in the gold industry, such as operating expenses, do not capture all of the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain gold production. New Gold believes that "all-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" provides further transparency into costs associated with producing gold and will assist analysts, investors, and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing its operating performance, its ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and its overall value. In addition, the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors uses "all-in sustaining costs", together with other measures, in its Company scorecard to set incentive compensation goals and assess performance.

"All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

New Gold defines "all-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" as the sum of total cash costs, capital expenditures that are sustaining in nature, corporate general and administrative costs, capitalized and expensed exploration that is sustaining in nature, lease payments that are sustaining in nature, and environmental reclamation costs, all divided by the total gold equivalent ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. The "Sustaining Capital Expenditure Reconciliation" table below reconciles New Gold's sustaining capital to its cash flow statement. The definition of sustaining versus non-sustaining is similarly applied to capitalized and expensed exploration costs and lease payments. Exploration costs and lease payments to develop new operations or that relate to major projects at existing operations where these projects are expected to materially increase production are classified as non-sustaining and are excluded. Gold equivalent ounces of copper and silver produced or sold in a quarter are computed using a consistent ratio of copper and silver prices to the gold price and multiplying this ratio by the pounds of copper and silver ounces produced or sold during that quarter.

Costs excluded from all-in sustaining costs are non-sustaining capital expenditures, non-sustaining lease payments and exploration costs, financing costs, tax expense, and transaction costs associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and any items that are deducted for the purposes of adjusted earnings.

Sustaining Capital and Sustaining Leases

"Sustaining capital" and "sustaining lease" are non-GAAP financial performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold defines "sustaining capital" as net capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. Similarly, a "sustaining lease" is a lease payment that is sustaining in nature. To determine "sustaining capital" expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. Management uses "sustaining capital" and "sustaining lease" to understand the aggregate net result of the drivers of all-in sustaining costs other than total cash costs. These measures are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Growth Capital

"Growth capital" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold considers non-sustaining capital costs to be "growth capital", which are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. To determine "growth capital" expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. Management uses "growth capital" to understand the cost to develop new operations or related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. This measure is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following tables reconcile the above non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate basis.

Consolidated OPEX, Cash Cost and All-in Sustaining Costs Reconciliation



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 CONSOLIDATED OPEX, CASH COST AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 99.2 88.6 274.2 277.7 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 92,634 97,196 247,678 293,235 Operating expenses per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce) 1,069 915 1,106 947 Operating expenses 99.2 88.6 274.2 277.7 Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 4.2 4.9 9.2 15.7 Total cash costs 103.4 93.5 283.2 293.5 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 92,634 97,196 247,678 293,235 Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,114 966 1,143 1,001 Sustaining capital expenditures2 39.2 31.8 148.7 113.5 Sustaining exploration - expensed 0.1 0.4 0.5 0.7 Sustaining leases2 2.7 2.6 7.8 8.0 Corporate G&A including share-based compensation 3.6 4.9 15.7 16.9 Reclamation expenses 2.8 3.3 8.5 8.0 Total all-in sustaining costs 151.8 136.5 464.5 440.6 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 92,634 97,196 247,678 293,235 All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,637 1,408 1,875 1,503



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 RAINY RIVER OPEX, CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 54.4 55.5 161.0 165.2 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 56,932 57,800 165,396 168,682 Operating expenses per unit of gold sold ($/ounce) 955 960 973 979 Operating expenses 54.4 55.5 161.0 165.2 Total cash costs 54.4 55.5 161.0 165.2 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 56,932 57,800 165,396 168,682 Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 955 960 973 979 Sustaining capital expenditures2 25.3 15.2 100.0 69.4 Sustaining leases2 2.5 2.3 7.1 7.2 Reclamation expenses 2.2 2.6 6.7 6.1 Total all-in sustaining costs 84.5 75.7 274.9 247.9 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 56,932 57,800 165,396 168,682 All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,483 1,307 1,662 1,470



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 NEW AFTON OPEX, CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 44.8 33.1 113.0 112.5 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 35,702 39,395 82,282 124,553 Operating expenses per unit of gold sold ($/ounce) 1,250 849 1,374 904 Operating expenses 44.8 33.1 113.0 112.5 Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 4.2 4.9 9.2 15.7 Total cash costs 49.0 38.0 122.2 128.2 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 35,702 39,395 82,282 124,553 Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,367 974 1,485 1,030 Sustaining capital expenditures2 13.7 16.8 48.5 44.1 Sustaining leases2 — 0.1 0.3 0.4 Reclamation expenses 0.6 0.7 1.8 1.9 Total all-in sustaining costs 63.3 55.6 172.8 175.0 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 35,702 39,395 82,282 124,553 All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce) 1,769 1,423 2,101 1,403

Sustaining Capital Expenditures Reconciliation Table



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 TOTAL SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES







Mining interests per consolidated statement of cash flows (69.9) (55.4) (221.6) (189.2) New Afton growth capital expenditures2 (24.3) (18.8) (58.6) (65.5) Rainy River growth capital expenditures2 (6.0) (4.3) (13.5) (9.3) Sustaining capital expenditures2 (39.6) (32.3) (149.5) (114.4)

Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

"Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are non-GAAP financial performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. "Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" excludes "loss on repayment of long term debt" and "other gains and losses" as per Note 3 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. Net earnings have been adjusted, including the associated tax impact, for loss on repayment of long-term debt and the group of costs in "Other gains and losses" on the condensed consolidated income statements. Key entries in this grouping are: the fair value changes for the gold stream obligation, fair value changes for the free cash flow interest obligation, fair value changes for copper price option contracts, foreign exchange gains/loss and fair value changes in investments. The income tax adjustments reflect the tax impact of the above adjustments and is referred to as "adjusted tax expense".

The Company uses "adjusted net earnings" for its own internal purposes. Management's internal budgets and forecasts and public guidance do not reflect the items which have been excluded from the determination of "adjusted net earnings". Consequently, the presentation of "adjusted net earnings" enables investors to better understand the underlying operating performance of the Company's core mining business through the eyes of management. Management periodically evaluates the components of "adjusted net earnings" based on an internal assessment of performance measures that are useful for evaluating the operating performance of New Gold's business and a review of the non-GAAP financial performance measures used by mining industry analysts and other mining companies. "Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial performance measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) EARNINGS RECONCILIATION







(Loss) earnings before taxes (15.9) (4.9) (59.7) 3.5 Other losses 1.0 32.0 33.0 66.1 Loss on repayment of long-term debt — — 4.3 — Adjusted net (loss) earnings before taxes (14.9) 27.1 (22.4) 69.6 Income tax expense 11.7 (6.4) 9.8 (13.8) Income tax adjustments (10.2) 2.7 (7.2) 2.4 Adjusted income tax recovery (expense)2 1.5 (3.7) 2.6 (11.4) Adjusted net (loss) earnings2 (13.4) 23.4 (19.8) 58.2 Adjusted (loss) earnings per share (basic and diluted)2 (0.02) 0.03 (0.03) 0.09

Cash Generated from Operations, before Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital

"Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Other companies may calculate this measure differently and this measure is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital" excludes changes in non-cash operating working capital. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash from its operations before temporary working capital changes.

Cash generated from operations, before non-cash changes in working capital is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 53.7 54.3 158.9 218.0 Change in non-cash operating working capital (10.1) 27.0 (21.5) 11.8 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital2 43.6 81.3 137.4 229.8

Free Cash Flow

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold defines "free cash flow" as cash generated from operations and proceeds of sale of other assets less capital expenditures on mining interests, lease payments, settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities which include the gold stream obligation and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan free cash flow interest. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial performance measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash flow from current operations. "Free cash flow" is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following tables reconcile this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate and mine-by-mine basis.



Three months ended September 30, 2022 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 38.5 17.8 (2.6) 53.7 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (31.8) (38.1) — (69.9) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets 0.6 — — 0.6 Less Lease payments (2.5) — (0.1) (2.6) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (5.4) — — (5.4) Free Cash Flow2 (0.7) (20.3) (2.7) (23.6)



Three months ended September 30, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 24.0 36.0 (5.8) 54.2 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (19.5) (36.0) 0.1 (55.4) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets — 0.4 — 0.4 Less Lease payments (2.3) (0.1) (0.1) (2.5) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (7.3) — — (7.3) Free Cash Flow2 (5.1) 0.3 (5.8) (10.6)



Nine months ended September 30, 2022 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 153.2 23.3 (17.6) 158.9 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (114.4) (107.1) (0.1) (221.6) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets 0.8 0.1 — 0.9 Less Lease payments (7.1) (0.3) (0.3) (7.7) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (18.4) (12.4) — (30.7) Free Cash Flow2 14.1 (96.4) (18.0) (100.2)



Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 117.2 120.5 (19.8) 217.9 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (79.0) (110.2) — (189.2) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets 0.3 0.5 — 0.8 Less Lease payments (7.2) (0.4) (0.4) (8.0) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (20.8) (4.9) — (25.7) Free Cash Flow2 10.5 5.5 (20.2) (4.2)

Average Realized Price

"Average realized price per ounce of gold sold" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Other companies may calculate this measure differently and this measure is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management uses this measure to better understand the price realized in each reporting period for gold sales. "Average realized price per ounce of gold sold" is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following tables reconcile this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate and mine-by-mine basis.



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 TOTAL AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 117.2 118.4 345.8 352.7 Treatment and refining charges on gold concentrate sales 1.7 1.2 3.3 4.0 Gross revenue from gold sales 118.9 119.6 349.1 356.7 Gold ounces sold 68,816 66,982 190,641 198,705 Total average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,727 1,788 1,831 1,798



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 RAINY RIVER AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 95.8 99.4 296.0 291.9 Gold ounces sold 55,421 55,597 161,573 162,454 Rainy River average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,729 1,788 1,832 1,797



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 NEW AFTON AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 21.4 19.0 49.8 60.8 Treatment and refining charges on gold concentrate sales 1.7 1.2 3.3 4.0 Gross revenue from gold sales 23.1 20.2 53.1 64.8 Gold ounces sold 13,395 11,385 29,068 36,251 New Afton average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,721 1,789 1,825 1,803



For additional information with respect to the non-GAAP measures used by the Company, refer to the detailed "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measure" section disclosure in the MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Godin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of New Gold. Mr. Godin is a Professional Engineer and member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Godin is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

