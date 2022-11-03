Orexo Interim Report Q3 2022

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing the pipeline facilitating future growth

Q3 2022 highlights

Total net revenues of SEK 161.0 m (145.9)

EBITDA of SEK -32.4 m (-47.4), EBITDA excluding legal costs and costs for non-repeating clinical trials, SEK 14.3 m (-13.4)

Net earnings of SEK -26.5 m (-52.0)

US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV ® US) net revenues of SEK 150.1 m (136.4), in local currency USD 14.2 m (15.8), US Pharma EBIT of SEK 70.2 m (78.5)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -60.7 m (-79.7), cash and invested funds of SEK 443.9 m (588.1) a reduction of SEK 23,8 m from SEK 467.7 m in Q2

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.77 (-1.51)

Phase 1 clinical study initiated for OX640, a nasal epinephrine rescue medication for allergic reactions

The digital therapy deprexis®, for depression, reimbursed within the US Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule

First patent granted for OX640

Orexo's partner Trinity Health gives patients within their healthcare network access to vorvida® and deprexis®, the digital therapies for alcohol misuse and depression respectively

Important events after the period

Positive data announced from phase 1 clinical study for OX640

Ed Kim , M.D., appointed as Chief Medical Officer, replacing Michael Sumner , M.D.

Last patient enrolled in the clinical trial of MODIA®, the digital therapy for opioid use disorder

SEK m, unless otherwise stated 2022

Jul-Sep 2021

Jul-Sep 2022

Jan-Sep 2021

Jan-Sep % change 2021

Jan-Dec Net revenues 161.0 145.9 468.3 421.0 10.3 % 565.0 Cost of goods sold -28.0 -21.3 -76.7 -58.6 31.6 % -78.9 Operating expenses -182.8 -183.7 -504.3 -512.4 -0.5 % -700.2 EBIT -49.8 -59.0 -112.8 -150.0 15.6 % -214.1 EBIT margin -31.0 % -40.5 % -24.1 % -35.6 % 9.5 % -37.9 % EBITDA -32.4 -47.4 -62.1 -112.6 31.6 % -161.0 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK -0.77 -1.51 -2.50 -4.59 49.0 % -6.51 Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK -0.77 -1.51 -2.50 -4.59 49.0 % -6.51 Cash flow from operating activities -60.7 -79.7 -107.8 -148.4 23.8 % -229.0 Cash and invested funds 443.9 588.1 443.9 588.1 -24.5 % 504.1

CEO Comments - Nikolaj Sørensen

Aiming at profitability

"Returning to profitability is a prime objective for Orexo and today's financial environment accentuates the need to secure our ability to finance investments in future growth drivers with contributions from our commercial assets and R&D partnerships based on our pipeline and the amorphOX® platform. As a first step we have set a key objective for 2022 to become profitable on an EBITDA level, when removing non-repeating external expenses. We have defined these as external expenses related to clinical studies and legal processes. In the third quarter these expenses exceeded SEK 45 million and the EBITDA result was minus SEK 32 million. This makes me comfortable that we have EBITDA profitability in sight."

