Thomson Reuters to Present at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Conference

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the JP Morgan Ultimate Services Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. EST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)
A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS



MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs    

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-present-at-jp-morgan-ultimate-services-conference-301667822.html

