Texas' New Interactive Holiday Experience Opens November 25th

17 Acre Destination Welcomes Guests to over a Million Lights, 8 Themed Attractions, Free of Charge to Media & Their Guests

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Lone Star Lights" near Huntsville, Texas's Newest Holiday Attraction opens 17 acres with over 1 million lights for family festivities November 25th to December 22nd. The park launches guests into an incredible Holiday Experience, built to entertain and engage all ages with holiday spirit backed by 8 themed zones, lodging available. Visitors should expect unforgettable ways to encounter The Season with Fun, Joy, and Great Family Memories like no other.

Tickets Available Now : Adults $32 , Kids $22 : lonestarlights.com/tickets : Adults, Kids

Free Family Press Admission, RSVP: , RSVP: lonestarlights.com/press

The Lone Star Lights spectacle includes:



• Immersive holiday • Zip line • Family holiday photos



experience on 17 acres • Escape room beside the 45-foot



• Over 1 million lights • Horse rides Heritage Christmas Tree



• Holiday foods • Petting farm • Kids can even try their



• Bethlehem market • Dinner theatre luck on the Buckin' Barrel,



• Arctic adventure • Overnight lodging Cow Milkin' or Calf Ropin'



sledding on a half million • Gingerbread Square • Get your Christmas Tree



pounds of real snow Santa's Cabin to decorate this season



• Live carolers • Toymakers Workshop • Food Trucks, Unique







Local Vendor Holiday







Shopping



Houston's own A.D. Players will perform a nightly Dinner Theatre and unique holiday overnight lodging packages are available for families and groups in private rooms or cabins.

Press Coverage, Free Family Invitation : Promote people coming together to enjoy 2022 Holidays with something fresh, unique, local, appropriate for all ages. Please invite your family, friends during your visit as you cover the event, free of charge. (Nov 25–27, Dec 2–4, 9–11, 15–22) A unique coupon code is available for your viewers, listeners, and readers for a $5 discount off admission.

RSVP : Request Free Guest Press Passes at LoneStarLights.org/press

"Our team with Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek live to create immersive, interactive, playful and surprising experiences that bring people together in new ways. Our heart is to serve our communities," - Lisa Olson, Executive Director | Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek

A new 1 million+ light, immersive experience to brighten the Houston Area this Christmas season, sure to become a Texas family tradition. See more at Lone Star Lights.

Contact: Wes Armstrong

wes@lonestarlights.org

936-744-0134 ext. 5

