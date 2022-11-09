Chatmeter, the reputation management, and brand intelligence platform increases the power of its technology suite to drive customer loyalty and revenue

Chatmeter, the reputation management, and brand intelligence platform increases the power of its technology suite to drive customer loyalty and revenue

Powering success for thousands of global brands, Chatmeter improves its AI-powered deep listening platform with across-the-board enhancements

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter , the leader in local search marketing and online reputation management, today announced a slate of platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises.

(PRNewsfoto/Chatmeter Inc) (PRNewswire)

"At Chatmeter, we are committed to deep listening; not only do we empower our clients to hear their customers, respond to their needs and incorporate the resulting insights into broader business initiatives, but we also practice what we preach and deeply listen to our own customers' needs," said Cynthia Sener, Chatmeter's Chief Revenue Officer. "Resulting from our ongoing commitment to client success, we continue to expand our platform, delivering enhancements to help our clients meet—and exceed—their customers' expectations in an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment."

73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions

Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced TripAdvisor partnership for monitoring online reviews and listings. Qualified Chatmeter clients now have access to review sub-ratings to see what their customers say about particular aspects of their business. This deep listening capability gives brands important, unfiltered insights, straight from the Voice of the Customer to inform business development strategies that lead to deeper brand loyalty and increased revenue.

94% of apartment hunters reference online reviews

To better support the multi-family property management industry, Chatmeter integrated with Community Rewards, a resident loyalty platform designed to increase renter satisfaction and provide property managers with an increased ability to monitor listings, and renter reviews, and respond to those reviews. This integration provides the real-time local and enterprise-wide CX intelligence necessary to convert browsers into renters.

78% of consumers say their purchase decisions are influenced by social content

Chatmeter revamped its Social Media Management solution to give customers expanded opportunities to engage with their brand fans by adding support for #hashtags, emojis, and symbols on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, viewing post previews before publishing, and enhancing post scheduling capabilities. Chatmeter also added merge codes to social posting for Instagram, Facebook, and Google so clients can instantly add a business name, phone number, address, or website URL to any social post without manual data entry.

Click here to watch a video summarizing Chatmeter's Social Media Management platform enhancements.

80% of consumers lose trust in local businesses when they see incorrect or inconsistent business information online

New auto-complete functionality for Google addresses when adding new locations to the Chatmeter platform validates and formats location data correctly, saving time and ensuring accuracy. This functionality is especially beneficial for businesses with international locations with complex and diverse address formats.

"Chatmeter exists to deliver measurable results and rapid ROI for our clients, large and small. As we continue to capture increased market share and drive top-line growth, we will always invest in our platform so clients can capitalize on our platform as a part of their own growth agendas," said Dan Cunningham, Chief Technology Officer of Chatmeter.

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is the only reputation management and brand intelligence company to combine AI-powered deep listening with real-time CX agility to drive customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. Powering success for thousands of global brands, Chatmeter simplifies CX management, improves reputation scores, and delivers unmatched brand intelligence at both the local and enterprise level. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries. Learn more at chatmeter.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chatmeter Inc