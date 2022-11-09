Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens New Preschool in Ozark, MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, a Springfield, MO based national early childhood education provider, opened a new preschool in the Ozark, MO this week.

Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool (PRNewsfoto/Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and) (PRNewswire)

"It has always been a priority to serve the growing number of families in the Ozark area," said Brett Roubal, CEO. "We're almost doubling the capacity of our Ozark location because we believe children deserve access to high quality educational care and are committed to providing that for families in Ozark, MO and throughout the U.S."

The new all-inclusive preschool will serve about 120 students at full capacity and is replacing the Ozark location that had been in operation since 2005. The new preschool is 9,000-square-foot and features outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths. To take a look inside a Little Sunshine's Playhouse, view their virtual tour.

"We are so excited to be able to open a bigger center to offer the magical home away from home so many families in the area have come to know," said Tonya Wells, Program Director. "Being able to welcome all our new families to the new Little Sunshine's Playhouse of Ozark and to continue to watch our students thrive is a dream come true."

4801 N Town Centre Dr. Ozark, MO 65721 Open from 6:30 am – 6:00 pm.

For more information on the program or how to enroll, please call (888) 990-5066 or email ozark@littlesunshine.com.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. operates 30 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. including locations Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine™, and the LuvNotes® mobile app. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

To learn more, visit Little Sunshine's Playhouse.

