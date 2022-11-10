BioLineRx to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 15, 2022

Management to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced today it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, before the U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0685 internationally. The call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call on the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 17, 2022; please dial +1-888-295-2634 from the US or +972-3-925-5903 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's lead development program, motixafortide, a novel selective inhibitor of the CXCR4 chemokine receptor, may support diverse therapeutic approaches in oncology and other diseases. APHEXDA® (motixafortide) was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation for multiple myeloma patients, has reported positive results from a pre-planned pharmacoeconomic study in the U.S., and has had its NDA submission accepted by the FDA with an assigned PDUFA date of September 9, 2023. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy and is currently being studied in combination with LIBTAYO® and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy. In addition, a randomized phase 2b study with 200 patients in combination with PD1 and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy will initiate in 2023. BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study. For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events.

United States

John Lacey

BioLineRx

+1-781-392-5514

Israel

Moran Meir

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+972-54-476-4945

