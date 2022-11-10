Consensus' ECFax Digital Cloud Faxing Solution Achieves Veterans Affairs ATO in Partnership with Federal Contractor, Cognosante

Entry into Federal Market Marks Significant Milestone in Consensus' Growth Roadmap

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a leader in enterprise cloud faxing and interoperability solutions, today announced that its government offering, Enterprise Cloud Fax (ECFax), available through a partnership with prime contractor Cognosante, has achieved Authority to Operate (ATO) from Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and is in process of final certification with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) PMO at the highest security impact level. Supporting VA's ECFax program marks Consensus' official entry into the U.S. federal government marketplace.

www.consensus.com (PRNewsfoto/Consensus Cloud Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Consensus' Enterprise Cloud Fax (ECFax) has Achieved Authority to Operate (ATO) from Department of Veterans Affairs

The ECFax digital cloud faxing program offers government cloud faxing and secure information exchange solutions including advanced fax annotation, mobile apps, and a secure fax API that integrates into existing business applications, such as a CMS or EHR system. ECFax provides high volume, HIPAA-compliant, secure faxing in the cloud. With the ATO from VA, ECFax can now be implemented at over 2,000 US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) locations.



"We are delighted that our solution has reached ATO status. Our official entry into the federal market, supporting VA in partnership with government contractor, Cognosante, is a significant milestone in Consensus' history," said Scott Turicchi, Chief Executive Officer, Consensus Cloud Solutions. "We remain committed to providing federal agencies with the technology and services they need to accelerate and streamline workflow processes, and securely exchange and validate data in an era of digital transformation."



Philip Dietz, General Manager of Cognosante's Military and Veteran Health Business Unit commented: "Attaining ATO is a critical step to implementation. By achieving ATO, we have demonstrated that ECFax meets the government's most rigorous security and quality assurance protocols for data protection. VA and its partners can be confident that the most sensitive veteran healthcare information will be handled with the attention it deserves."

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world's largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing, digital signature, robotic process automation, interoperability and workflow enhancement; and intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence that result in improved outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

About Cognosante

Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company delivering innovative and transformative solutions that improve the health and safety of Americans. With more than a decade of experience working with Federal and state government agencies, we aim to expand access to care, improve care delivery, deliver solutions addressing social determinants of health, and ensure safety and security through multi-faceted technology and customer experience (CX) solutions. Our broad range of capabilities includes enterprise IT and cloud, data science, telehealth, interoperability, public health surveillance, clinical performance, eligibility and enrollment, and consumer engagement. Visit https://www.cognosante.com for more information.

Media Relations

Laura L. Adams

laura.adams@consensus.com

571 606-2288

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consensus Cloud Solutions