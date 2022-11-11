The Doux Announces First-Ever TikTok Campaign in Partnership with Female Rapper, Baby Tate, to Honor National Hip Hop Month

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doux, an award-winning sucka-free haircare brand, is proud to announce its partnership with Baby Tate – emerging rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer based out of Atlanta, Georgia – for the brand's first-ever social media campaign in honor of the U.S.' second Annual National Hip Hop Month.

With National Hip Hop Month being declared an official U.S. holiday just last year, The Doux's CEO, Founder, Maya Smith, decided to take her brand, inspired by the music and nostalgia of 90's Hip Hop, to new heights this year. The content-forward initiative is geared at merging the culture of the original female queens of the category through Smith's latest Bee Girl collection with new voices in the creative space to elevate true artistry and best-in-class, salon quality haircare.

"Partnering with Tate just made sense," shared Smith. "We always pay homage to the OG artists in the space and now we're looking to elevate the next queens in the hip hop industry, which is what led us to Baby Tate. There are so many synergies between us – from her style, artistry, natural hair game, and more – so to have someone of her talent and vibes join us on this journey is exciting. We've never done a partnership or run a campaign to this extent before, so we're just thrilled to continue immersing ourselves in spaces where our customers are. Any way The Doux can uplift and support women, especially creatives, we're here for it!"

Headlined by Baby Tate and her latest song, Perfect, from her most recent album, Mani/Pedi, The Doux's #ThisIsHowWeDouxIt Campaign will kick off with Tate's original content being pushed out on TikTok and Instagram, unveiling the brand's latest wash & go routine. With a focus on celebrating natural hair textures, each product from the new Bee Girl collection includes Smith's innovative ingredient, cationic honey which smooths the hair's negatively charged cuticle to boost shine, seal in moisture, and fight frizz. The products are even named after iconic Hip Hop / R&B songs by legendary female artists such as the Mist Demeanor Honey Shine Mist, Push It! Braid & Edge Gel, Ladies First Honey Shampoo and more.

To learn more about The Doux, visit thedoux.com and be sure to shop the collection at Walmart. To tune into the rest of the campaign, follow along on TikTok at @ilovethedoux!

About The Doux:

The Doux is an award-winning brand of super-fresh, texture-focused solutions inspired by Maya Smith's life as a stylist and her love for The Culture. Merging old-school flava with new-school science, Smith developed a range of simple, multi-functional formulas designed to put an end to the complicated regimens and conflicting information that are shattering one's confidence. At the Doux, we keep it sucka-free by ignoring the yip-yap and fake ingredient hype. Instead, we show & prove by Douxing the work & taking you back to the basics.

