Acquion starts producing collagen and gelatin with the highest level of purity and protein of the market

Acquion starts producing collagen and gelatin with the highest level of purity and protein of the market

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andre Albuquerque young entrepreneur and Forbes Under 30 with the success case of Suplax, an industry of supplements and nutraceuticals, is leading a new venture, Acquion Food Tech, that starts activities in November.

New collagen-based brazilian materials company starts producing at the highest purity level in the world. (PRNewswire)

The investment can reach up to R$250 million in the next 48 months, which will be applied focused on progressively increasing production capacity, new products and new plants around the world.

Acquion is a Brazilian company and has the ambitious plan to occupy a relevant position among the world leaders in 5 years.

The plant starts activities with a production capacity of 3 thousand tons per year and is projected to reach 15 thousand tons per year in the first 2 years, with the goal of reaching up to 30 thousand tons per year of production capacity in next 5 years. Located in the State of Minas Gerais, an important hub for agribusiness with easy logistical access, where they will launch the brands: CPURE (collagen) and GPURE (gelatin).

There is an opportune moment: despite the aggressive growth of the international market for collagen-based food in the last 3 years, there are still few world suppliers and products available on the market offer a quality below what the consumer deserves.

Quality is Acquion's propose: The company will deliver the first collagen with 98% protein and 99% purity: higher levels than what is practiced today by other industries. This is only possible due to the innovative and exclusive production process that was developed by the company and that no other player in the market has.

"We are taking the segment to another level, based on the premise of quality at an affordable price for the market and the final customer. It is the purest collagen on the market, produced in the leanest and most efficient industrial process with the best food technology in the sector," says André Albuquerque.

Two partners joined in:

Rudye Santos: chemist and executive that accumulates more than 20 years in industries specialized in collagen and other food ingredients, such as the market leader Rousselot. Santos is known as the ''Collagen Pope'' for his experience and products developed with levels of quality never seen before.

Completing the partnership, Guilherme Alves, who was Bluefit's CFO for 6 years, and worked for the Leste Group will lead the company's financial management.

Contact: Ricardo Meireles, +55 11 97402-1099, ricardo.meireles@pandoracomunica.com.br

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acquion