TEACHERS OF TOMORROW ANNOUNCES NEW TEACHER SCHOLARSHIP FOR ASPIRING TEACHERS

The nation's largest alternative certification program to help support new teachers as they begin their teaching journey

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation's largest alternative certification provider, is accepting applications for its New Teacher Scholarship for individuals interested in becoming a teacher. The organization will award up to 20 New Teacher Scholarships across several states Teachers of Tomorrow operates in, including Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is November 30, 2022. All 20 recipients will be announced January 2023.

Teachers of Tomorrow (PRNewswire)

To qualify for the 2022-2023 New Teacher Scholarship, applicants must complete the application form and write a short 200–300-word essay on what inspired them to choose a career in teaching and why they think teaching is a career that is worth it. Applicants must also enroll in Teachers of Tomorrow by December 15, 2022, to be considered for the scholarship.

"We are committed to helping individuals pursue a career in teaching," said Trent Beekman, CEO, Teachers of Tomorrow. "Teachers of Tomorrow is honored to provide scholarships to individuals across the country to help them follow their dreams and become full-time teachers through our alternative certification program. We will continue welcoming aspiring teachers into our program and assisting them in any way we can."

Now is a great time to become a teacher with the nation's largest alternative certification program. As many states and school districts are providing increased pay in many areas, future teachers will receive support from Teachers of Tomorrow and schools as they enter a career in teaching. Teachers of Tomorrow has produced more than 80,000 high-quality teachers, including 3 out of the 4 TASA Texas Teachers of the Year. Alternative certification programs like Teachers of Tomorrow help individuals from a variety of backgrounds and experiences so they can positively contribute to the classroom.

Each scholarship winner has until January 31, 2024, to become hired as a full-time teacher of record to obtain the benefit of the scholarship. The scholarship covers the entire program fee, which is up to $6,000, and does not apply to the enrollment fee or any other associated costs. To apply for the 2022-2023 New Teacher Scholarship, visit here. For additional scholarship terms & conditions, visit here.

About Teachers of Tomorrow

Teachers of Tomorrow has been the nation's most comprehensive provider of teacher services since 2005. Committed to helping educators excel in the classroom and beyond, Teachers of Tomorrow provides holistic support across the entire lifecycle of the teacher. To provide teachers with requisite skills to successfully enter – and stay – in the teaching profession, Teachers of Tomorrow provides accredited pre-certification training, research-based test preparation, and ongoing professional development. For more information, visit teachersoftomorrow.org/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teachers of Tomorrow