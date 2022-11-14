Traveling to the World Cup this month? Here's what you can and can't bring

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American soccer fans gearing up to travel to Qatar later this month to watch the 2022 World Cup should check foreign travel advice and keep up to date with entry requirements to avoid complications or arrest. To help supporters traveling from the United States, Nicokick has compiled a list of items you should avoid bringing to Qatar.

"It's imperative that American fans know local laws in advance to avoid losing precious items, receiving fines, or getting arrested," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at Nicokick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "For example, adult vapers who are traveling to the World Cup in Qatar will not be able to bring their e-cigarettes, but nicotine pouches could serve as a good, discreet option for those looking to satisfy their nicotine cravings without turning to more harmful cigarettes."

Below are a few key guidelines of what adult consumers can and cannot bring into the country. As always when traveling, we encourage you to check the U.S. Embassy website for a full set of guidelines and restrictions.

Banned Items

E-Cigarettes/Vapes

Vaping Americans will have to leave their e-cigarettes at home for the tournament, as it's illegal to import, sell or purchase them.

Anyone caught with one could be fined up to 10,000 riyals ($2,747) or three months in prison.

Alcohol

Supporters should avoid purchasing duty-free alcohol when entering Qatar, as the importation of alcohol is illegal.

Anyone found taking it into the country will have their stash confiscated and face imprisonment.

And while organizers have arranged for fans to be able to consume alcohol legally within the stadium and fan zones, the legal drinking age remains at 21.

Pornographic Material

Islamic law prohibits travelers from bringing pornographic material, including sex toys, into the country.

Officials will confiscate items upon arrival and, if caught using one, you could face a prison term of six months to three years, according to Article 294 of Qatar's Penal Code.

Pork products

Taking pork or products containing pork into the country for personal use is illegal - and any items will be confiscated.

While this might not result in jail time, offenders will receive a stern warning. Plus, the act will be considered disrespectful by locals and airport staff.

Religious Books

As Islam is the state religion, public observance of any other religion is prohibited, and books or materials will be seized.

Allowed Items

Nicotine Pouches

Adult consumers might not be able to take their vape with them, but they can take nicotine pouches.

Not only are they legal in both the U.S. and Qatar, according to the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction , but they are tobacco-free, which is favored in football stadiums in the country.

Tobacco-free nicotine pouches are a less harmful and legal alternative for adult smokers traveling to the tournament.

Prescription and OTC medicines

If you need to bring something with you for personal health reasons, there are steps you need to follow due to local laws.

Over-the-counter remedies like sleeping tablets, painkillers, antidepressants, and hormone replacement therapy drugs are banned in Qatar.

To avoid having them confiscated, getting arrested or even facing jail time, ensure you carry an official doctor's prescription and a letter from your GP or hospital with details of the drug and the quantity and dosage prescribed. This will then need to be legalized for use in Qatar and approval can be granted for a maximum of 30-days.

Also, double-check your medication ingredients as narcotics and psychotropic substances are prohibited, such as Codeine, Alprazolam (Xanax), Diazepam (Valium), Zolam, Clonazepam, Zolpidem, Methadone, Pregabalin, Tramadol and Lyrica.

Before setting off, you must ensure all medication has been certified by the Embassy for approval.

Modest clothing

As a Muslim country, supporters travelling to Qatar should pack a suitcase of clothing that protects their modesty.

While it may be hot, avoid wearing anything too revealing outside your hotel out of respect for the locals, such as see-through or sleeveless tops, and ensure shorts and skirts fall below the knee.

And, aside from providing UV protection, a pair of oversized sunglasses might also be required to stop sand from getting in your eyes in the rare event of a sandstorm.

Money + Precious Materials

Of course, fans are allowed to take money and other precious items, such as personal jewelry or rings with them when they visit the country.

However, if passengers are in possession of money or precious metals (gold, silver, platinum etc.) or stones (diamonds, emeralds, rubies etc.) greater than 50,000 riyals ($13,733), they must fill out a declaration form and hand it over at customs.

Qatar customs policies state that a failure to declare could result in the money/item being seized, a fine of 100,000-500,000 riyals ($27,474-$137,324), or jail time of up to three years.

