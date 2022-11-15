For 5th Consecutive Year, Oakworth Capital Bank Named #1 "Best Bank to Work For" in the U.S.

Only Bank to Achieve #1 Ranking, 5 Years in a Row, Since American Banker's Inaugural Ranking Survey 10 Years Ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker out of all banks in the United States, according to survey results from associates at participating financial organizations.

What contributed to this ranking? According to highlighted results shared by American Banker:

91% of Oakworth associates shared their thoughts in this survey, compared to the national average of 66% participation rate.





Oakworth ranked above the benchmark for 75 out of the 77 total questions asked, compared to all employers that made the Best Banks list.





Feedback from associates as to "What does Oakworth do that makes it a place where people want to work?" included the following trends: truly care for associates; leadership; associates have a voice; great culture; team environment; our people; Core Values driven; flexibility; associate development

"We are really excited to earn this recognition for the fifth year in a row," said Scott Reed, chairman and CEO of Oakworth. "The greatest benefit of this process is hearing from our associates about what we do well and how we can be better. We have a group of associates who believe in and live by our Core Values. Having people with aligned values and who are working toward a common objective positions Oakworth to serve our clients like none other."

In fact, Oakworth has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 as of this release date. NPS is a popular survey provided to clients across all industries that allows them to rate their partners on a scale of 1 to 10. Oakworth posts their NPS results every month on their website, something rare among its counterparts.

"When you consider the current 'war on talent,' we are proud to earn a 93% associate retention rate. We earn it in every way, every day, as we connect with our associates in a meaningful work relationship," added Reed.

Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine. To learn more about Oakworth's culture, Core Values and how to join the team, visit the Oakworth Culture page.

About the Survey:

The "Best Banks to Work For" ranking was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor U.S. banks for outstanding associate satisfaction. Oakworth has been ranked the #1 "Best Bank" for five of the ten years.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its offices in Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama; and Nashville, Tennessee. The bank is opening a Central Carolinas market in 2023. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit oakworth.com.

