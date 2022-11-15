Coast Dental Selects Overjet AI to Power X-ray Analysis & Clinical Insights

The artificial intelligence platform helps dentists detect decay and other treatment needs to elevate patient care and education.

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Dental announced today it's partnered with Overjet, the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, to add AI-powered radiograph analysis and clinical insights to enhance patient care.

The FDA-cleared AI technology adds color and quantification to X-rays to detect and outline decay, measure bone levels, and draw the eye to areas that require a closer look. It's a powerful tool for dentists as they diagnose, and a compelling visual aid for patients.

"Overjet's AI helps create clinical consistency, and increases trust between the providers and patients," said Derek Diasti, the CEO of Coast Dental, a dental support organization with more than 110 practices in Florida, Georgia, and Texas. "When patients can visualize their oral health conditions, then they can make better decisions about their treatment."

One of the benefits of artificial intelligence is that it can review large amounts of data quickly. Overjet analyzes the patient database to provide clinical and operational insights that dentists can use to plan their day, improve efficiency, enhance patient care, and increase insurance claim approvals.

"Coast Dental's mission is to provide quality care and we are proud to partner with them to achieve that goal," said Dr. Teresa Dolan, the Chief Dental Officer at Overjet. "We are committed to improving oral health by creating a future that is clinically-precise, efficient, and patient-centric."

Forbes magazine recognized Overjet as one of the top 50 AI companies shaping the future. To learn more, please visit Overjet.com .

About Coast Dental

Coast Dental Services, LLC, with its professional affiliations, is one of the largest providers of general and specialty dental care in the United States with more than 100 affiliated practices operating as Coast Dental & Orthodontics. Coast Dental Services, LLC, is a privately-held practice management company that provides comprehensive, non-clinical business and administrative services to its affiliated practices. For more information, visit coastdental.com .

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows. Every day, private practices, dental groups, and insurance companies rely on the accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com .

