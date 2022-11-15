CompTIA IT Industry Outlook 2023 previews trends that will impact the industry and tech workers in the new year

Technology companies and professionals look past current uncertainties and see positive signs for 2023

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyed by resilience developed during the uncertainty of the past two-plus years, the global technology industry and technology professionals are optimistic about business and employment prospects in 2023, new research from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, reveals.

"The tech industry remains a robust choice for business growth and career advancement."

CompTIA's "IT Industry Outlook 2023" identifies 10 trends likely to impact technology companies and workers in the new year.

The annual forecast finds that technology companies have generally positive views about 2023. Among firms in six geographic regions, the average rating for tech industry prospects skews toward the top of the measurement scale (excellent) rather than the bottom (terrible).1 Similarly, the turmoil of recent years is not dampening spirits for IT professionals. Nearly 80% are optimistic about their job role, including 38% who feel very optimistic.

"Even with economic uncertainties and societal issues, the tech industry remains a robust choice for business growth and career advancement," said Seth Robinson, vice president, industry research, CompTIA. "To be sure, there are some negative elements, especially as technology applications reach massive scale and trigger unintended consequences. But there are many positive outcomes and countless more opportunities as technology influences every business and industry."

Trends to watch in 2023

1. Business As Usual Gets a Hard Reality Check.

"Business as usual is no more and doing things as we always have may no longer be the safe option, even for companies that are content with flat or minimal growth," said Carolyn April, senior director, industry analysis, CompTIA. "Many technology businesses will have to leave their comfort zone to thrive. That means thoroughly examining and adjusting their current operations, sales and marketing, human resources and strategic innovation efforts."

The evolution of the customer is why these steps are necessary, according to April.

"Customers are as enthusiastic as ever about the role technology plays in their success, but they're also much more scrutinous and demanding in their tech journey," she explained. "If you sell technology, the ability to convincingly make a specific business case for every product or service is not just a nice sales differentiator anymore, it is essential."

2. Metaverse Initiatives Will Focus on Holistic Customer Experiences.

"Instead of viewing the metaverse as a new VR-based phase of the internet, it might be more accurate to view it as an extension of omnichannel customer experiences," Robinson said. "As organizations build their own metaverse for their customers, there will be less focus on headsets and virtual real estate and more focus on building depth in customer relationships and creating connections between the many digital experiences a customer might choose."

3. Worker-employer Relationship Gaps Expose New Challenges in Hiring and Retaining Tech Talent – Employers will be tested to fill positions with workers skilled in new and emerging tech disciplines and support roles, while balancing a newly empowered workforce and macroeconomic uncertainty.

4. Cloud Acceleration Drives Demand for Orchestration and FinOps – Acceleration in cloud computing adoption has led to most organizations taking on a cloud-first approach. The next stage of adoption will focus on handling the complexity of a multi-cloud environment.

5. New Players in Digital Ecosystem Put More Competitive Pressure on Established Practices – Today's era of choice explosion and decision fatigue in the tech marketplace will prod both new and established players to up their game to stand out among the rest.

6. Vendors and Partners Eye Greater Automation With Optimism – and Concern – Tech vendors and their partners will need to work together to find automation comfort zones that are efficient and connected rather than disconnected and cumbersome.

7. Cybersecurity Metrics Are Tied to Evolving Risk Analysis Approach – Risk analysis has grown in popularity as a way for organizations to measure progress in cybersecurity. But most firms are not yet performing analysis in a comprehensive way. That will change, driven heavily by ongoing digital transformation.

8. Inflation Uncertainty and Supply Chain Issues Continue to Complicate Sales Forecasting – A confluence of economic factors has found countries and companies grappling with high inflation rates not seen in decades. In 2023 companies will have a much-diminished ability to forecast sales accurately quarter to quarter.

9. Decentralized Identity Will Become the Heart of Web3 Efforts – The noise around Web3 will continue in 2023, but the key area to focus on is the evolution of digital identity.

10. Advances in AI Spur Debate Over the Future of Tech in Society – Simply understanding how to use a piece of technology is becoming inadequate. Responsible use now entails some knowledge on how the technology functions and what societal impact it might have.

CompTIA surveyed business and IT professionals in September and October for its "IT Industry Outlook 2023" – 500 in the U.S. and 125 in each of the international regions. The report is available at https://connect.comptia.org/content/research/it-industry-trends-analysis.

