EARI Beverage Group Announces the Acquisition of Madre Agave

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EARI Beverage Group (OTC: EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, today announced the acquisition of Madre Agave Inc, a Florida registered corporation that owns Madre Agave, the world's first ultra-premium agave wine made from 100% Weber Blue Agave, crafted by women in the heart of Mexico.

The first to forge into their own category, Madre Agave boasts an incredibly smooth taste, well-balanced at 22% alcohol by volume. The brand has three unique offerings:

Dulce: An original blend that tastes of pure agave with rich, naturally occurring flavors of ripened fruit

Seco: The fertile volcanic soil of the region shines through as a counterpoint to the lush natural flavor of agave

Maduro: Full bodied and complex, delicate notes of vanilla and oak add depth to the natural taste of agave

Madre Agave Wines is crafted using proprietary methods, utilizing the ripest, mature Weber Blue agave, which is then caramelized in stone brick masonry ovens and ground into a pulp using indigenous volcanic rock. A slow, all-natural open-air fermentation process transforms the matured agave in a truly balanced elixir.

"The acquisition of Madre Agave Wine gives us a critical advantage as a cross-category entry into both the wine and spirits category, meaning that the brand can be served as a stand-alone wine or used as an alternative to spirits in a cocktail, with negligible competition at even the super-premium level. Madre Agave Wines is a delicate, balanced, yet complex brand created by mavericks of the industry. I am excited for the road ahead, as we work towards bolstering the EARI portfolio of brands," said Bernard Rubin, CEO.

"We are ready to accelerate the growth of Madre Agave and are very excited to join EARI and its family of fantastic premium brands. We look forward to working together with Bernard and his team to bring the Madre Agave Experience to consumers around the world," said David Itzikowitz, Vice President of Madre Agave.

We encourage our shareholders to visit our official social media accounts for updates:

ABOUT EARI:

The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with a portfolio of brands in the hand-crafted spirit and functional drinks categories, covering "Craft Soda, Craft Beer, and Craft Spirits". In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.

Company Websites

www.earigroup.com www.betta4ubrands.com www.drinkfury.com www.whiterhinovodka.com www.neosuperwater.com www.foodytv.com http://zegen.com.ph/ https://bellcitybrewing.com/ https://laketahoedistilling.com/ https://4elementalspirits.com/ https://www.newyorkseltzer.com/ http://www.labottleworks.com/

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE EARI Beverage Group