The Next Dimension in Power: DEWALT Introduces POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* 5Ah Battery with Revolutionary Pouch Cell Technology

Designed for pros in the construction industry, DEWALT unveils its most powerful battery in its class, delivering 50% more power, 50% more work per charge, and 2X the lifespan**

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in cordless solutions, today announced the expansion of its revolutionary DEWALT POWERSTACK™ platform, THE NEXT DIMENSION IN POWER™ that utilizes groundbreaking pouch cell technology. DEWALT is proud to unveil its newest DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* 5Ah Battery, its most powerful battery in its class, throughout North America.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9100753-dewalt-introduces-powerstack-20v-max-5ah-battery-pouch-cell-technology/

Since the North American launch in October 2021, DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery technology has earned highly coveted industry awards, driven robust retail demand and favorable customer ratings and reviews. The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* 5Ah Battery builds upon the innovative POWERSTACK™ platform providing unparalleled performance for many DEWALT cordless power tools. Users will experience the following benefits:

POWER PACKED – 50% more power

MORE EFFICIENT** – 50% more work per charge making it DEWALT's most efficient battery in its class

2X LIFESPAN – Provides more overall investment value

DURABLE DESIGN – The non-marring over-molded rubber base also helps to protect finished surfaces

"As the world's first major power tool brand to use pouch cell battery technology, DEWALT yet again brings leading-edge cordless innovation to the construction industry with the growth of the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* platform," said Allison Nicolaidis, President, Power Tools Group, Stanley Black & Decker. "Pouch technology is crucial to driving the cordless jobsite of the future. The 5Ah POWERSTACK™ battery reflects DEWALT's commitment to ushering our users into the next frontier of performance and productivity, and our passion for powering the pros that help make our world."

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* 5Ah Battery is ideal for professional construction applications. Compatible with all DEWALT 20V MAX* tools and chargers, it features a 3-LED fuel gauge that displays the battery's state-of-charge, helping users avoid unplanned work stoppages.

DEWALT has been at the forefront of trailblazing technology since 1924, producing many industry-first products that get the job done. DEWALT's legacy of innovation continues with the introduction of the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* 5Ah Battery, THE NEXT DIMENSION IN POWER™.

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* 5Ah Battery will be available in December where DEWALT products are sold.

To learn more about the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX lineup, please visit: www.dewalt.com/powerstack.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

** With respect to:

DEWALT's most efficient and most powerful battery in its class - class defined as DEWALT XR® Batteries 5Ah or less; not in application

50% more power - compared to DEWALT DCB205 battery, not in application

More efficient and 50% more work per charge - based on usable energy vs. DEWALT DCB205 battery, not in application

2X the lifespan - based on charge cycles vs. DEWALT DCB205 battery

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

