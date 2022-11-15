Storylines Residential Ship Introduces Shared Vacation Homes at Sea

A limited number of global residences are now available for fractional purchase

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storylines, the world's first environmentally sustainable private residence ship, is releasing a limited number of homes for shared purchase. The fractional shares are for 25%, allowing up to four residents to share a luxury residence on board the company's inaugural vessel, MV Narrative, which circumnavigates the world every three years.

Residents who choose a shared purchase option enjoy all the same amenities as other residents, including the luxury of zero maintenance or upkeep responsibilities.

"We're excited to make this incredible lifestyle more accessible to global citizens who want a vacation home that travels the world," said Storylines CEO Alister Punton. "We have seen considerable demand from people who want to live at sea for a few months every year."

The residence types available for shared purchase are:

RU4 Dream , a 721-square-foot (67-square-meter) home with waterfront balcony. The introductory pricing for a 25% share is $1,275,000 for the lifetime of the vessel and $37,000 for quarterly all-inclusive living fees ( $6,167 per person per month based on double occupancy).

RU2 Explore, a 377-square-foot (35-square-meter) home with waterfront balcony. The introductory pricing for a 25% share is $598,000 for the lifetime of the vessel and $26,700 for quarterly all-inclusive living fees ( $4,450 per person per month based on double occupancy).

Fees include food, drinks, laundry, housekeeping, and all the ship's amenities.

The 25% shares are broken down by season:

March through May

June through August

September through November

December through February

About Storylines

Storylines is creating an environmentally sustainable ocean residential community and a way of life that is attracting adventure seekers looking for immersive cultural experiences on a global scale. The vision was ideated by founders Shannon Lee and Alister Punton to give global travelers the ability to live out their passion for exploration while still maintaining work, family, and home life. Owners of the 547 luxury residences onboard the continuously circumnavigating vessel can travel the world from the comfort of home. As conscientious global citizens, residents spend an average of three days in each port and give back to local communities. Experiential learning is integrated into curated itineraries and immersive shore excursions.

