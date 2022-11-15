Titan America's Pennsuco Quarry Wins Record Tying 8th National Mining Association's Sentinels of Safety Award

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America's Pennsuco Quarry, located in Medley, Florida announced today that it has been awarded the National Mining Association's (NMA) Sentinels of Safety Award in the Large Quarry category, tying the record for the greatest number of wins by any quarry in the United States. This is the second year in a row that the Pennsuco Quarry has been recognized for its safety performance, and the eighth time overall.

Established in 1925, the Sentinels of Safety Awards are presented annually by the National Mining Association (NMA) to recognize top-level safety achievements among mining operations. To qualify for the award, each mining operation must be able to declare a minimum of 4,000 injury-free hours. In 2021, the Pennsuco quarry logged an impressive 432,158 man-hours without a lost time incident at the quarry. Dating back to 1976, this award ties the record for greatest number of Sentinels of Safety Awards ever awarded in the Large Quarry category.

The NMA seeks to ensure that America has a secure and reliable supply chain of American-sourced materials, all delivered under world-leading environmental, safety and labor standards. The awards were initiated in 1925 by then Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover and remain the nation's most prestigious awards recognizing mining safety.

"The National Mining Association (MNA) congratulates you and your team on winning the 2021 Sentinels of Safety Award for outstanding safety performance at Pennsuco Quarry in the Large Quarry category," said Rich Nolan, President & CEO, in a letter sent last month. "We applaud your company's staunch commitment to safety and would like to thank you for protecting our nation's most valuable resource: its miners."

The Pennsuco Quarry and Plant Manager Robert Martin were recognized for the achievement at the NMA awards presentation in Washington DC on November 10th, 2022.

Walter Reed, SVP Aggregates, Titan America: "It is with great pride and appreciation for the Aggregates Team at our Pennsuco Quarry who demonstrate yet again that a fully embraced and entrenched safety culture will inevitably form the foundation for a long term successful, sustainable, and extremely productive operation. Thank you to the entire team and well-deserved!"

The Pennsuco Quarry is the fifth largest quarry in the United States, producing more than 7.5 million tons of limestone products annually. The quarry is located on the Pennsuco campus of Titan Florida, a subsidiary of Titan America, LLC. Titan America LLC (www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titan-cement.com.

