We Are Social and The Narrative Group Announce Merger to Combine Earned and Social Expertise

The merger will bolster We Are Social's social and culture practice in the U.S., with The Narrative Group continuing its earned-led and culture-centred specialty offerings

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, We Are Social and The Narrative Group (TNG) announced that they have entered into a merger agreement, joining forces to bolster the agencies' social and culture practices. The merger will introduce We Are Social as the lead brand in the United States, and will be overseen by TNG's current President, Rebecca Coleman, in her new role as CEO of We Are Social US. The Narrative Group will continue to own earned-led speciality offerings across Public Relations, Experiential Marketing and Talent services.

Key strengths of the new entity include:

A combined 100+ employees, providing increased scale and fresh perspectives

Robust strategy, insights and creative management capabilities

Earned-led and social media expertise, with an impressive roster of award-winning global campaigns

Unrivaled influencer and talent relationships

"We Are Social's global perspective and unrivaled social media expertise complements The Narrative Group's ability to embed brands in the zeitgeist through culture-centered, earned-led campaigns," says Rebecca Coleman, newly-appointed CEO of We Are Social U.S. "The merging of these two powerhouses will strengthen both brands' offerings, as the new entity will have more strength and creativity to unlock market differentiation and disruption."

Building upon Plus Company's corporate growth strategy, the new offering will enhance the company's capabilities for current and future business needs while integrating infrastructure and resources to bolster its U.S. presence.

"The merger reflects the strength of the Plus Company network of agencies and its commitment to growth and collaboration not competition," says Plus Company CEO, Brett Marchand. "Together, this team of over a hundred brilliant, creative and trend-setting professionals will bring new ideas and thinking to the table for their clients."

The merger will come into effect on January 1, 2023. While both companies will retain their individual brands, The Narrative Group leadership will work closely with We Are Social to help drive overall vision and enable market differentiation and disruption. Simultaneously We Are Social will bring its global brand with a clear vision, and robust strategy, research, insights, tools and systems that will help drive scalable business.

"Bringing together two talented teams will accelerate the growth of both We Are Social and The Narrative Group in the US market. Our increased scale and combined capabilities creates value for our clients and synergies for our teams, enabling us to deliver even more breakthrough work." says Nathan McDonald, Co-Founder and Group CEO of We Are Social. "I am very ambitious about our fresh offering and look forward to the learnings this will bring to We Are Social U.S. and our global network."

About We Are Social:

We are a global socially-led creative agency, with unrivalled social media expertise. With over 1,100 people in 16 offices around the world, we deliver a global perspective to our clients in a time when social media is shaping culture. We make ideas worth talking about. We understand social behaviours within online communities, cultures and subcultures, spanning the social and gaming landscape. We work with the world's biggest brands, including adidas, Samsung, Netflix and Google, to reach the right people in a strategic, relevant and effective way.

We Are Social is part of Plus Company.

To learn more, visit www.wearesocial.com

About The Narrative Group:

Narrative is a female founded and run earned led creative agency that embeds brands in the zeitgeist. An award winning agency, Narrative has been recognized for creating people-centric brand experiences that drive results with "breakthrough" creative campaigns. Leveraging their earned, influencer and experiential expertise, Narrative weaves campaigns into culture, achieving reach and relevance beyond the structured limits of paid media. With offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago, Narrative prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion standards. The 50+ person team is a part of Plus Company, a unique partnership of forward-thinking creative agencies.

About Plus Company:

Plus Company, founded in 2021, is an entrepreneurial network of forward-thinking creative agencies, each bringing its own expertise and empowered by the collective capabilities of the network. Brought together by the unabashed belief that anything is possible, the unique partnership of and limitless drive of the over 24 agencies deliver creative magic fueled by an innate understanding of culture, technology, and data. Plus Company agency brands include: We Are Social and its partner practices Socialize, Hello, Kobe and Metta; fuseproject; All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Citizen Relations, Cossette, Cossette Media, Impact Research, Jungle Media, K72, Level Eleven, Magic Circle Workshop, Magnet, Mekanism, Middle Child, PathIQ, Septième and The Narrative Group (TNG). Plus Company has more than 3,000 employees, across 12 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Built on collaboration, not competition. Partners In Possibility.

