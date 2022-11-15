Wolters Kluwer Launches Abortion Restrictions Jurisdictional Compare Smart Chart on VitalLaw

Legal professionals will have convenient access to comprehensive information on the legal and corporate compliance issues and ramifications of the recent Dobbs decision

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of Abortion Restrictions Jurisdictional Compare Smart Chart, a new tool for locating and comparing abortion rights and limitations by topic, across multiple jurisdictions. The resource is available to VitalLaw and VitalLaw for Corporate Counsel subscribers on several practice area dashboards, including labor and employment, human resources, pensions and employee benefits, and health.

Presented in a customizable chart format, the digital resource covers essential topics related to abortion regulations, including succinct summaries of evolving state and federal laws, regulations, executive orders, and seminal cases with links to the full text of pertinent authority. The Abortion Restrictions Jurisdictional Compare Smart Chart allows users to quickly select parameters such as jurisdictions and topics to create a customized summary in minutes. Users also have the ability to easily email and export content found within the Smart Chart.

"Following the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, it's critical for legal professionals to stay updated on the complex legal patchwork that has developed in the aftermath of the decision," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Designed for lawyers and corporate compliance professionals, our comprehensive Smart Chart within VitalLaw will provide convenient access to rapidly evolving developments around abortion, allowing users to better advise clients and management with must-have information impacting employees, the workplace, and legal and regulatory compliance."

The Smart Chart's vital information is listed under five main topics – general abortion laws and regulations, employee benefit coverage, healthcare and privacy considerations, insurance considerations, and labor and employment considerations. With new laws and regulations being promulgated in rapid fashion across the country, this Smart Chart will be updated regularly to ensure that users have the up-to-date information they need.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's Abortion Restrictions Jurisdictional Compare Smart Chart, visit: www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/vitallaw-law-firms

