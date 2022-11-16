CENTRAL IN LIMA NAMED NO.1 AS THE LIST OF LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2022 IS REVEALED

MÉRIDA, Mexico, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stars of the culinary world descended on Mérida, Yucatán as the list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, was unveiled. The ceremony celebrated the excellence of establishments from 21 different destinations and 10 new restaurants on the list before naming Lima's Central as The Best Restaurant in Latin America 2022. For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León's Central tops the annual list for the first time since 2016. The accolade is presented one year after Central was named The Greatest Restaurant in Latin America 2013-2021 as part of the one-off, retrospective list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2021: Pasado y Futuro. Central is joined in the top three by Don Julio (No.2) in Buenos Aires and Maido (No.3) in Lima.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "The last three years have spurred significant change in the sector which has lent itself to an array of new restaurants and destinations being highlighted on the list for 2022. It is our honour to once again be able to celebrate the region's resilience and richness in gastronomy."

Seven further special awards were announced at the awards ceremony. The Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award is presented to Oteque in Rio de Janeiro. Ecuadorian Pía Salazar of Nuema in Quito is named Latin America's Best Pastry Chef, sponsored by República del Cacao. A new award for 2022, the Beronia Latin America's Best Sommelier title is awarded to Pablo Rivero, sommelier and owner of Don Julio in Buenos Aires. Fauna in Valle de Guadalupe is recognised as the recipient of the Highest New Entry Award with its rise to the No.16 spot. Maito in Panama City wins the Highest Climber Award, rising 36 spots from the previous vote in 2020. Jonatan Gómez Luna of Le Chique in Cancún is presented with the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award. Finally, Diacá in Guatemala City receives the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022. Click here for more details.

