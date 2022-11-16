Digi-Key Electronics' Teri Ivaniszyn Receives ECIA Distinguished Service Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics , which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Teri Ivaniszyn, vice president of operational excellence & trade compliance for Digi-Key, has received the Electronic Components Industry Association's (ECIA) Distinguished Service award. The recognition honors individuals who made significant contributions to the association by sharing their time and expertise.

Ivaniszyn has been a member of ECIA since 2014 and is currently a member of the Global Industry Practices Committee (GIPC). She has worked on the GIPC for over a decade and was elected to serve two terms as chairperson of that committee. During her long tenure at ECIA, Ivaniszyn has led and supported several initiatives including the China tariffs process, navigating international trade compliance, managing warehouse operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, developing a paperless manufacturers certificate of compliance and ECIA's 2D industry specification.

"ECIA is honored to present Teri with the Distinguished Service Award," said Don Elario, vice president of industry practices at ECIA. "When Teri sees an industry issue, she pursues it using all the resources at her disposal and applies her influence to improve the industry. She is truly one of the best individuals I've had the pleasure to work with at ECIA."

"Teri's expertise and leadership have been essential to driving operational enhancement here at Digi-Key," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. "We applaud this recognition of her efforts to advance ECIA, and the industry as a whole."

The awards were presented on Oct. 24, 2022, at ECIA's Executive Conference in front of more than 400 industry peers.

About ECIA

The Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) is made up of the leading electronic component manufacturers, their manufacturer representatives and authorized distributors. ECIA members share a common goal of promoting and improving the business environment for the authorized sale of electronic components. Comprised of a broad array of leaders and professionals representing all phases of the electronics components supply chain, ECIA is where business optimization, product authentication and industry advocacy come together. ECIA members develop industry guidelines and technical standards, as well as generate critical business intelligence. For more information, visit ecianow.org.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

