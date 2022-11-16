HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER MICHELLE MOSIER

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that Michelle O. Mosier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Company that she has accepted the Chief Financial Executive role at another public company and has resigned effective January 13, 2023.

Gregory H. Trepp, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I would like to thank Michelle for her leadership, dedication and many important contributions to the Company. As a key member of our executive management team, Michelle has played an integral role in positioning Hamilton Beach for growth as we continue to make progress with our strategic initiatives. An additional part of Michelle's strong legacy is the outstanding Finance team she has built. We wish Michelle the very best as she embarks on a new opportunity."

Ms. Mosier said, "It's been a privilege to be part of an outstanding organization and I thank the entire Hamilton Beach team for their support. I'm pleased with our many accomplishments and leave with confidence that Hamilton Beach is well positioned for continued growth and success."

Ms. Mosier has overall responsibility for the Company's Finance, Accounting, Internal and External Financial Reporting, Treasury, Tax, Risk Management and Investor Relations. The Company will begin a search for Ms. Mosier's successor immediately.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, Brightline® and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox® air purifiers, and Brita® countertop water appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands markets and distributes the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Hamilton Beach Brands has entered the home medical market through a multiyear agreement with HealthBeacon plc and is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the U.S. and Canada under the new owned brand name Hamilton Beach Health®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Hamilton Beach Brands Holding C) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company