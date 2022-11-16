What's #AlwaysGood? Free Guac! Avocados From Mexico® Offers Fans Free Guacamole as the World's Biggest Soccer Event Kicks-Off

The Leading Avocado Brand is Sparking Goodness With Free Guac if U.S. or Mexico Make Finals

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, the world's biggest soccer event, which nearly half the world's population tuned in for in 20181, will kick off on November 20, 2022. And for avocado lovers, that's great news!

According to recent betting odds2, the United States and Mexico National teams are not favored to advance far in this year's tournament. To spark goodness and get fans excited, Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is offering something all fans can cheer for – free guac.

The number one selling brand of avocados is teaming up with a powerhouse pair who are no strangers to soccer's biggest world games – Landon Donovan and Rafael Márquez – to announce the #AlwaysGood Guac Giveaway. The soccer legends will also be featured on displays in local grocery stores as part of AFM's "Guackeepers Keep it Good" national shopper campaign.

If either the U.S. or Mexico National teams make it to the final of the tournament on December 18, 2022, AFM will give away free servings* of guacamole to avocado-obsessed fans who visit www.afmguacgiveaway.com.

"Guacamole is always a part of my gameday spread which is why I'm partnering with Avocados From Mexico to cheer on the U.S. to victory," said former U.S. world soccer tournament MVP, Landon Donovan. "It's been 20 years since my first appearance in the world's biggest soccer tournament, and I'm excited to watch this year's event unfold. Go USA!"

"I was born in Michoacán, Mexico where Avocados From Mexico are grown," said Rafael Marquez. "Not only am I cheering for a Mexican National team victory, but I have pride that comes along with the fruit and hope they pull off a victory so we can score free guac."

Avocados From Mexico has majority share of the avocado category October-December, with continued growth in sales and volume. YOY Category volume has grown 9.1% from 2018-2021. 3

"We are excited that the world's biggest soccer event is taking place at such an important time for our brand," said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. "From October to December, nearly all avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico as our avocado trees bloom year-round, sending fresh Hass avocados to the U.S. 365 days a year. While the U.S. and Mexico are great partners and neighbors when it comes to avocados, they are fierce competitors on the field. Whichever team you cheer for, it's a win-win for guac lovers."

To enter for the chance to win free guacamole, fans can visit www.afmguacgiveaway.com beginning November 15, 2022. If the United States or Mexico National team make the final game of the tournament, fans will be entered for a chance to win a free serving of guacamole. See official rules for more details.

Visit AFM's Goodness Stadium to discover guacamole recipes and more during the world's biggest soccer event, and check out the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

*Disclaimer: Per terms of the sweepstakes, the first 10,000 entrants will be entered for the chance to win a free serving of guacamole if the United States or Mexico National team make it the final game of the World's Biggest Soccer Event on December 18, 2022. To enter for the chance to win free guacamole, fans can visit www.afmguacgiveaway.com beginning November 15, 2022.

1Source: Nielsen total USxAOC; OND 2019: 10/1 thru 12/28/2019; OND 2020: 10/1 thru 12/26/2020; ; 3-yr $ CAGR is 3.04% and volume CAGR is 11.25%

2Vegas Insider's 2022 World Cup Odds as of 10.31.2022.

3 Nielsen x AOC, OND 2021 w/e 10/2/21 to w/e 12/25/21; OND 2020 w/e 10/3/20 to 12/26/20, OND 2019 w/e 10/5/19 to 12/28/19, OND 2018 w/e 10/6/18 to w/e 12/29/18

