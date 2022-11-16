Workout to Win: Amazfit Launches Challenge on adidas Apps Following Partnership Announcement

Workout to Win gives global fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to win a new Amazfit GTR 4 or Amazfit GTS 4 smartwatch

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has launched the Workout to Win challenge - the brand's first joint campaign with adidas Runtastic following the recent announcement of their collaboration.

All entrants who sign up for the challenge on the adidas Running or adidas Training apps from November 17, 2022, will receive a 10% off coupon for Amazfit stores in their locality*. To be in with a chance of winning a brand-new Amazfit GTR 4 or GTS 4 smartwatch, they will need to track and share three hours of accumulative workout data to either aforesaid adidas app between November 22 and December 5, 2022.

The smartwatches provide strong and accurate GPS tracking, thanks to the new dual-band circularly-polarized GPS technology, much-improved heart rate monitoring, 150 sport modes, and strength exercise recognition. They are the ideal companions for any fitness challenge, from outdoor GPS-assisted activities to gym workouts. Moreover, most Amazfit wearables connected to the Zepp App now support syncing with adidas Running.

*Notes: The challenge and coupons are only available in certain countries and regions.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.

