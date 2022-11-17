Allied Electronics & Automation Expands Preventative Maintenance Portfolio

Allied offers extensive portfolio of preventative maintenance products designed to keep industrial equipment up and running and team of experts to help identify and deploy solutions optimized for customer applications.

While preventative maintenance is key to minimizing downtime, taking good care of facility essentials including sensors and switches, bearings and bushings, pulleys and belts, protective coatings and lubricants, testing tools, security and safety products, and PPE also enables prolonged machine life, more efficient inspections, cost savings, and fewer reactive maintenance requests.

Allied has expanded its product solutions to suit customers with different maintenance strategies, ranging from scheduled and usage-based to predictive upkeep, to keep industrial operations running safely, efficiently, and profitably for as long as possible. Solutions include:

Nachi bearings, which are developed using superior materials and precision cutting tools made in-house and backed by 100 years of design and manufacturing experience. Trusted in applications spanning industrial equipment to automobiles, Nachi bearings are compact, durable, and precise and deliver high-speed, high-reliability performance.

SKF lubrication management and mechanical tool accessories, such as lubricants, automatic lubricators, manual lubrication tools, and anti-fretting agents. Poor lubrication accounts for more than 36% of premature bearing failures, so SKF lubricants are designed, field-tested, and validated to reliably improve performance in a wide range of operations. Options include general purpose, high-temperature, extremely-high-temperature, low-temperature, high-load, food-grade, and biodegradable greases. Allied also offers SKF automatic lubricators, which help improve worker safety, maintenance efficiency, and machine reliability, as well as manual lubrication tools optimized for processes with precise quantity, timing, and quality demands. Automated solutions include a variety of single- and multi-point automatic lubricators and accessories, and manual solutions include grease guns and pumps and ultrasonic lubrication sensor tools.

WarriorWrap high performance professional electrical tape, which is backed by more than 40 years of electrical industry experience and engineered to consistently outperform the competition and get the job done right the first time, every time. These specialized professional tapes have unique attributes optimized for a variety of specific tasks, including bundling, harnessing, and fire protection in high-voltage and high-temperature environments.

Additional Allied products that support equipment uptime and support customer peace of mind include:

Southwire insulated building wire and utility cables, which are designed for electrical applications, backed by more than 70 years of experience, and trusted worldwide. Allied carries the complete line of Southwire's NFPA 79 compliant wire, which is engineered to keep motors and drives running safely and efficiently, as well as Romex brand SIMpull solutions, which bundle power conductors with control and signal cables in a single jacket engineered to make pulling cables through conduits a breeze. Additional solutions include VFD cables for panel building, portable cordage from Construction Electrical Products, a division of Southwire optimized for temporary power distribution and portable lighting used in facility maintenance applications, and products ranging from electrical cable management and wire pulling tools to fish tapes.

Ball rail systems from Bosch Rexroth Linear Motion Technology. This system's ball runner blocks combine accuracy, speed, load-bearing capabilities, and an attractive price-performance ratio to enable precise machine movements and processes and add value to manufacturing processes. They protect against potentially harmful contaminants, consume up to 90% less energy than competing linear guidance systems, and are available in basic versions for general automation and pick & place applications, miniature versions optimized for high-precision optical and electronic data processing devices, and high-precision versions for high-performance applications. Its linear motion ball guide rails exhibit excellent rigidity in all load directions and a high torque capacity.

OnRobot grippers and quick changers, which are designed for collaborative automation applications in small and mid-sized manufacturing facilities, engineered for extreme versatility and compatibility with virtually every robotic equipment brand, and optimized for machine tending, material handling, material removal, quality control, and assembly applications. OnRobot's electric, vacuum, and magnetic grippers and single and dual quick changers help manufacturers improve their processes, increase uptime, and grow their businesses; achieve greater flexibility, higher output, and better quality; and realize even more value from their automation investment.

For more information about Allied's selection of preventative maintenance products in the lubricants, greases, and oils, industrial data communications, mechanical power transmission, protective coatings and paints, pulleys and belts, safety and PPE, security, temperature sensor, vibration sensor, test and measurement, and tools and hardware categories, please click the links embedded here or click through to access relevant content from Allied's Expert Advice series. For assistance identifying and deploying preventative maintenance solutions engineered to keep your industrial equipment up and running, please contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to Allied's technical support team.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Please note that in Q1 2023, Allied will rebrand to "RS." The new global RS brand will establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services and deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

