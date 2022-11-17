Devmir Launches Wear Sierra Shopping Platform for Clothing, Accessories, Jewelry and Home Textiles

PITTSBORO, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devmir Inc., a North Carolina based importer of hosiery and apparel accessories, today launched the Wear Sierra marketplace at www.wearsierra.com – an online shopping platform featuring apparel for men, women, children, toddler and baby, accessories, home textiles and jewelry.

After twenty years of supplying hosiery products, including the Sierra Socks line www.sierrasocks.com to department stores, Devmir has expanded its product offerings via a direct-to-consumer online marketplace at Wear Sierra.

"Now more than ever with the rise in interest rates and inflation, consumers are looking for value in their shopping. Our success with the Sierra Socks brand and customer feedback inspired the Wear Sierra shopping platform. The same attention to materials and quality that went into Sierra Socks is being applied to the selection of Wear Sierra products." Says Veli Sevim, CEO of Devmir Inc.

The Wear Sierra shopping platform will continue to expand its product offerings in all the forementioned categories. Products are handpicked by the Devmir product development team and orders are shipped from Devmir's central warehouse in Pittsboro North Carolina.

Devmir Inc. is a privately owned company headquartered in Pittsboro, NC. Company founder, Veli Sevim attended NC State and graduated with a Masters of Finance and Economics.

