The Doctors Company Offers Educational Video Series: "Financial and Workplace Well-Being for Doctors: Lessons for Life After Medical School"

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer and part of TDC Group, announced today a new lecture series, "Financial and Workplace Well-Being for Doctors: Lessons for Life After Medical School," from Ronald H. Wender, MD, FACA, Chairman Emeritus and Professor of Anesthesiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and member of The Doctors Company Board of Governors.

The 23-part video series is free of charge and provides renowned experts' advice about the realities of financial planning, medical malpractice, and hospital economics encountered upon graduating medical school.

The average medical school graduate owes $241,600 in total student loan debt—six times as much as the average college graduate.

"The Doctors Company is proud to partner with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to offer this lecture series to newly practicing physicians," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "It is in our mission to serve those who provide care, and we anticipate all physicians will find this series valuable."

In a study published last September, the "International Journal of Medical Education" found that medical residents and fellows have high debt and low levels of financial literacy. A California Medical Association survey in 2021 found that 64 percent of physicians expressed a need for financial assistance, and 95 percent of physician practices reported concern about their financial well-being.

"When you leave medical school, you need to be prepared for managing debt, finances, and patients who may sue you; we want medical providers to be ready for these harsh realities," said Dr. Wender. "In my forty-six years of practice, I saw many healthcare providers overwhelmed with life challenges. I hope this will be a useful resource for new physicians in their future endeavors."

"Financial and Workplace Well-Being for Doctors: Lessons for Life After Medical School"

Each lecture includes a question/answer addendum section with supplemental information.

Introduction

Financial and Workplace Well-Being for Doctors Introduction

Healthcare Policy and the Future

1. Financial and Strategic Aggregators

2. The Future of Post-Pandemic Healthcare

3. The End of the Game? Healthcare in Post-COVID America

The Economy, Investing, and Insurance

4. Navigating the Economy, Part 1

5. Navigating the Economy, Part 2

6. Tax Basics, Part 1

7. Tax Basics, Part 2

8. Insurance for Residents, Fellows, and New-to-Practice Physicians

9. Financial Concerns for Physicians

Hospital Economics, Billing, and Contracting

10. Hospital Economics

11. Medical Billing, Coding, and Documentation

12. Negotiating Physician Employment Agreements

Banking

13. First Republic Financial Lectures—First Republic Banking

a. Personal Financial Basics

b. Student Debt: Five Powerful Payoff Strategies

c. Homebuying 101

d. Investing 101

e. Estate Planning and Gifting Strategies

Medical Malpractice Insurance

14. Insuring the Practice of Medicine: How a Malpractice Insurance Company Works

15. Medical Malpractice: A Defense Attorney's Perspective

16. Primer of Medical Malpractice: A Plaintiff Attorney's Perspective

17. How a Medical Board Works and Medical Board Discipline

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (theTDCgroup.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.5 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

