Eagle Hill Consulting Releases New Episode of cultur[ED] Podcast

Episode Two Offers Learnings on Creating an Inclusive Environment for the Physically Disabled Community

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has released the latest episode of its podcast, cultur[ED], which helps leaders create organizational cultures that drive business performance. Episode Two features two guests from Dance For All Bodies, a nonprofit that addresses the limited availability of dance classes accessible to the disability community.

Episode features Dance For All Bodies, a non profit that offers dance classes for the disability community.

During the podcast, co-founders Yağmur Halezeroğlu and Tess Hanson discuss their journey to establish an innovative organization and how they learned to meet the needs of the disabled community even though they do not have physical disabilities. They also shared how Dance For All Bodies works with small and large corporations to deliver inclusive "dance break" classes for employees.

"Yağmur and Tess offer key insight for leaders who are working to shape a workplace where employees feel accepted, valued, and willing to bring their whole self to their job," says Melissa Jezior, the host of culture[ED] and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We learned that there are so many aspects to creating inclusive spaces – considering transportation issues, researching and understanding the needs of differing communities, and giving leadership roles to others. Yağmur and Tess clearly have put in the work to create a robustly inclusive space for their dancers."

cultur[ED] features conversations with culturemakers in the world today from a variety of industries and backgrounds to unpack the visible and not-so-visible forces that make up this often overlooked super power of an organization.

Season One provided insight on how business leaders apply culture and mindset practices implemented by top athletes and coaches, and included interviews with two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach, along with Victoria Blake, Anson Dorrance, Lindsay Henson and Cathy Reese. Season Two focused on the challenges facing the restaurant industry, especially during COVID-19, and included interviews with Virginia Ali, founder of the iconic Ben's Chili Bowl, and award-winning chefs Amy Brandwein and Kelly Fields, Charlie Foster and Rebecca Reed. Season Three examined how leaders in the arts address culture issues, including Paul Siefken, president and chief executive officer of Fred Rogers Productions, award-winning film producer, writer and director Hugh Schulze, and Dave McKee, the legendary band director of Virginia Tech's Marching Virginians.

