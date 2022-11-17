LyondellBasell Evaluates Propylene Expansion Project

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it is evaluating the expansion of its propylene production capacity at its Channelview Complex near Houston, TX. The potential expansion would involve building a new propylene facility using LyondellBasell's existing technology to convert ethylene into propylene for use in the production of polypropylene and propylene oxide. The related product lines are used to make everyday items such as flexible foam for mattresses, cosmetic packaging, electrical covering for 5G network infrastructure, plastic wrap for food packaging, medical syringes, vehicle bumpers, furniture upholstery and pipe for home plumbing, to name a few.

"In addition to the lower carbon emissions than competing technologies, we believe the project has more favorable economics compared to other production methods," said Ken Lane, Executive Vice President Global Olefins & Polyolefins. "The products offered through this investment will be an important element to helping our value chain partners achieve their long-term sustainability ambitions. Additionally, this upstream investment would allow us to be less dependent on propylene market supply and demand, providing us with the opportunity to serve growing customer needs better."

A final investment decision on this 400 kiloton propylene expansion project is expected towards the end of next year. The project would have an annual capacity of 950 million pounds per year. It would increase the company's propylene capacity at the Channelview Complex by more than 35 percent and would create approximately 10-15 new jobs.

About LyondellBasell

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management of LyondellBasell which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, any final investment decision, our ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and to successfully construct and operate the proposed facilities described in this release; industry production capacities and operating rates; our ability to successfully execute projects and growth strategies; and general economic conditions in geographic regions or markets served by LyondellBasell or where operations of the company are located. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Channelview, Texas Complex (PRNewswire)

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries