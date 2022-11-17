MDA Ambassadors from across the country unite to curate products for this gift and giving guide for the disability community.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association's (MDA) Quest Media, a newly expanded and innovative adaptive lifestyle platform (including a magazine, a blog, a podcast and an e-newsletter), launched the first ever 2022 Quest Holiday Gift and Giving Guide curated by MDA Ambassadors. The Guide features product categories for anyone and everyone who either lives with a disability or loves someone who does, with products for every ability ranging from ages six to 106.

Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Quest Media Releases Inclusive and Accessible Choices in Its First Ever Holiday Gift and Giving Guide (PRNewswire)

The guide contains 10 product categories including Kids, Footwear, Apparel, Beauty, Kitchen & Home, Personal Care, Electronics/Tech and more. Brands represented include Sony, Kendra Scott, L'Oreal, Tommy Hilfiger, Clinique, Olay, Cuisinart, Apple, Toms and more. Retailers include Target, Kohls, Amazon, Zappos, Walmart, Nordstrom, JC Penney, Ulta, Audible, Best Buy, REI and more.

"In creating this first ever Quest Holiday Gift and Giving Guide, we were driven to fulfill a previously underserved customer need. One third of households have a member who identifies with a disability, and Quest Media is the innovative adaptive lifestyle platform amplifying the community voice with our MDA ambassadors and diverse consumers. We're committed to working alongside an incredible array of consumer brands with accessible products for people with disabilities, and we're proudly celebrating diversity in accessible choices this holiday season," says Kristine Welker, Chief of Staff, MDA."

Mindy Henderson, Quest Media Editor-in-Chief at MDA, and almost a dozen MDA Ambassadors from kids to adults, shared their favorite products for the gift and giving guide. They also included comments on how each product supports their specific mobility issues. Each featured product links directly to a manufacturer or retail website (or both) to facilitate learning more and making a purchase. MDA does not receive a portion of any sales for items recommended in the gift and giving guide, rather the organization is providing the guide as a resource for the community it serves.

Products found in the gift and giving guide are a combination of some specifically adaptive items, as well as items that are universal in design and have been found to be accessible by our ambassadors. MDA Ambassador bios, photos, their favorite places to shop and their favorite life hacks are included in the guide.

"We're proud to launch the largest adaptive gift and giving guide for the neuromuscular community through the power of the Quest Media platform. We've expanded the platform to use our collective voices to empower the community and create progress and now we're able to share this specially curated content for your holiday shopping just in time for major discounts from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. All year we have featured important conversations with experts, thought leaders and our community about topics that matter to them, and now, in the interest of empowering the community of individuals with disabilities to have their most special holiday season ever, we give you the Quest Holiday Gift and Giving Guide!" says Mindy Henderson, Editor-In-Chief, Quest Media, MDA.

To sign up for Quest Magazine and/or the Quest e-newsletter click here.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

(PRNewsfoto/Muscular Dystrophy Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association