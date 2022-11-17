OtterBox Named as CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

-3-in1 MagSafe Charging Stand Powers Up Apple Devices-

FORT COLLINS, Colo. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for the new MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

The OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station for MagSafe powers all of your Apple mobile devices in one premium, sleek, space-saving stand. This charging powerhouse features a 15W Made For iPhone (MFi)-certified MagSafe module for fast charge experience for iPhone; a 5W Qi charging pad for AirPods; and a 7.5W fast charge for Apple Watch – all integrated into a single solution.

"OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station keeps your Apple ecosystem charged up to keep you connected without having to deal with a mess of plugs and cables," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox has over two decades of design experience, and we take great pride in prioritizing innovation so that we can deliver a great consumer experience."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station is available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

