REVERIE MIND ACQUIRES ARIZONA KETAMINE TREATMENT AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE FOR ENHANCED MENTAL WELLNESS CARE AND CLINICAL RESEARCH OPPORTUNITIES

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverie Mind, a leading and rapidly growing psychedelic clinic and research organization for mental wellness services and coordinated clinical trials, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Arizona Ketamine Treatment and Research Institute (AKTARI). The acquisition will provide the community with access to elite mental wellness care and new clinical trial opportunities.

Reverie Mind Acquires Arizona Ketamine Treatment and Research Institute

"The acquisition of AKTARI is an exciting step for Reverie Mind in creating community access to elite healthcare professionals in the mental wellness and pain management fields and to cutting-edge clinical trial opportunities," said Robert Wallace, Founder and CEO of Reverie Mind. "We look to leverage AKTARI's significant patient experience to design better, more personalized therapy programs. With our technology platform, INFORMED, Reverie Mind will be able to efficiently collect and analyze individual response to treatment and apply this knowledge toward customized care. We are encouraged by the positive outcomes reported from individuals treated with ketamine who were initially resistant or intolerant to traditional pharmaceuticals. With ketamine as a viable treatment option, supported by patient reported outcomes and coordinated research, we have the ability to make an impact in the growing mental health epidemic."

About Reverie Mind

Reverie Mind is a leading and rapidly growing psychedelic clinic and research organization for mental wellness services and coordinated clinical trials. With our technology platform, INFORMED, we can capture real world data, in real-time, to build better, individualized, treatment protocols. Reverie's clinics are designed to provide qualified individuals access to plant-based therapies, special access programs, traditional therapy options, and clinical trials focused on psychedelic treatments for mental wellness and pain management. Find out more at www.reveriemind.com.

