Automotive Grade Linux Releases UCB 14 Platform with Additional Support for App Development with Flutter

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for all connected car technologies, has announced the latest code release of the AGL platform, UCB 14, also known under the codename "Nifty Needlefish."

Automotive Grade Linux (PRNewswire)

Developed through a joint effort by AGL member companies, the Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics and instrument cluster applications.

"We are very excited to incorporate support for new technologies like Flutter, which will make it easier to develop apps for AGL," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to demonstrating some of the new platform features at Automotive Linux Summit in Yokohama in December and at CES 2023 Las Vegas in January."

UCB 14/Nifty Needlefish includes an operating system, board support package, middleware, application framework and application APIs. Notable updates to the AGL platform include:

Updated to the new Yocto Long Term Support release 4.0.x (Kirkstone)

App Framework updates including templates for HTML5 and Flutter apps

Multi-application support and reference apps now available in Flutter

Web Application Manager (WAM) updates to support WebOS OSE version 2.15 and Chromium 91

VirtIO updates for virtualization

Board Support Package updates

The full list of additions and enhancements to UCB 14 can be found here .

Demonstrations of the AGL software platform will be available at upcoming events including:

Automotive Linux Summit: December 5-6, Yokohama

Automotive Linux Summit (ALS) (ALS) will take place in Yokohama, Japan on December 5-6, 2022, co-located with Open Source Summit Japan . Join open source developers, technologists and automotive industry leaders discussing new open source developments, best practices and insights across automotive security, virtualization, infotainment, instrument cluster, connectivity, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2X), and more. View the schedule and register here .

Following the event, AGL will also be hosting a face-to-face workshop in Tokyo on December 7-8. Additional information is available here .

Consumer Electronics Show (CES): January 5-8, 2023, Las Vegas

AGL will be at CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the West Hall, booth 4141. The AGL booth will feature several core infotainment and instrument cluster demos developed collaboratively by the AGL community, as well as connected car demonstrations by AGL members including Panasonic, Amazon AWS, Renesas, EPAM, Igalia and VNC Automotive. The AGL booth will be open to the public during CES show hours and during the AGL Evening Reception & Demo Showcase. Additional details are available here .

Media and analysts are also invited to attend an AGL Media Happy Hour at CES. Please contact pr@automotivelinux.org for additional details.

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

