Olight Black Friday Launch Event with Industry-leading Breakthrough Products

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a global enterprise delivering illumination tools held a Black Friday New Product Launch Online Event on 11/17 at 7:00 PM EST. The fascinating lineup of products unveiled has stirred up heated discussion among consumers and peers around the world.

During this event, Olight introduced a wide range of lights including popular rail-mounted lights, outdoor lights, EDC flashlights etc. Notably, 2 innovative products drew the most attention with their powerful performance – The PL-3 and Marauder Mini.

PL-3 With industry-leading sliding key-block

PL-3 Valkyrie is a compact Rail-mounted Light. With a maximum output of 1,300 lumens and a throw of 225 meters, it's a perfect fit for field search, self-defense, and law enforcement.

However, the biggest new feature is its adjustable sliding key-block. This innovative industry-leading design allows for more flexible positioning with a wider range of rails. Another big breakthrough is its screw locking mechanism, greatly boosting reliability.

To ensure that the PL-3 holds up against the shock and recoil of a weapon, and maintains its durability, so far 600 rounds of live-fire field tests were conducted. The PL-3 remained intact and fully functional. Meanwhile, simulated extreme reliability tests using very high recoil (approximately 37 ft-lb or 50J) were also carried out on 10 samples, which verified that with 45,000 rounds of continuous testing, the PL-3 remained firmly mounted on the rail, shot after shot. More tests are still underway to see how far they can go.

Marauder Mini Smaller size, still powerful

Marauder is a classic flagship series of Olight. From the initial X7R to the popular Marauder 2, both are sought-after for their outstanding performance.

Olight has now rolled out a miniature version of this series. Following the Marauder 2's lens design, it boasts a 600-meter round spotlight from the central LED and a 7,000-lumen floodlight beam from 9 surrounding LEDs. Smaller in size but still a powerful beast. 3 RGB color LEDs are also uniformly distributed around the converging lens, making it suitable for use during any occasion.

Apart from this, there are special products customized only for their fans with unique meanings, such as the Friendship 2023 and iTHX. "The economic downturn caused by inflation and a terrible pandemic are unprecedented challenges to everyone. Thankfully we have thousands of O-Fans who never stopped supporting us so that Olight made it through these challenges. That's why we created the Friendship 2023 and iTHX, exclusive gifts to show our appreciation" . The CEO Fox of Olight pointed out.

With more than 15 years' experience in lighting tools, Olight is dedicated to offering high-quality lighting products, including EDC lights, outdoor lights, tactical lights, rail-mounted lights, ambient lights, headlamps, bike lights, accessories, and more. Olight has always committed to delivering reliable illumination tools and unique experiences to outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, firearm owners, and everyday users.

