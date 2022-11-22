InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a State License Plate (LJD 207)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved license plate to clearly display information during the day and night for other drivers as well as for police," said an inventor, from Long Island City, N.Y., "so I invented E- PLATES. My design would also provide added safety features during an emergency and it could help simplify law enforcement efforts."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a state license plate. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using hard-to-read stamped metal license plates. As a result, it increases visibility and convenience and it could improve law enforcement. The invention features an attractive and modern design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

