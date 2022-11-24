Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will participate in the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

To listen to the presentation via live webcast (10.15 a.m. ET) please click this link.

A replay of the presentation can be accessed using this link and will also be accessible on the Ardagh Metal Packaging Investors page, here.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,800 employees and had sales of $4.1 billion in 2021.

