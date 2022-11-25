NewsBlaze Announces US-AZ Cultural Foundation Humanitarian Gratitude Visit To Israel

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBlaze announces journalist Nurit Greenger, founder of US-AZ Cultural Foundation accompanied by wounded Azerbaijani veteran Arif Hajiyev, begins a humanitarian spirit thank-you visit to Israel, arriving in Israel on December 18, 2022, to meet Hajiyev's cornea donor's family and reconnect with his cornea transplant operating doctor, Yishay Falik.

In 2020, after 44-days of war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijan liberated its land that was illegally occupied by Armenia for 30 years. The Azerbaijani nation's spirit turned from despair to hope.

One of the many casualties on both sides was 24-year-old Azerbaijani veteran Arif Hajiyev, who lost his vision in one eye. Hajiyev's eyesight was restored by a cataract extraction, intraocular lens implantation and corneal graft triple procedure, thanks to a cornea donated by Israel's cornea bank and a team of Israeli humanitarian doctors.

Dr. Yishay Falik, an ophthalmologist at Misgav Ladach Hospital in Jerusalem, Israel, with a team of volunteer doctors performed free eye surgeries on 150 wounded Azerbaijani war veterans at the Zarifa Aliyeva Ophthalmology Hospital in Baku, Azerbaijan. The hospital is named after Zarifa Aliyeva, the mother of the Republic of Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, who was an Azerbaijani ophthalmologist, and academic of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and a professor.

With this Gratitude Visit to Israel, made possible by The State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan', Chabad-Lubavitch of South La Cienega, Los Angeles, California, USA, and the public at large, Nurit Greenger, with the steadfast help of Eti Al-Kiss, both residents of California, USA, on the first day of the Chanukah the Festival of miracle and lights, December 18, 2022, is about to write "the next amazing chapter in the story of this divine intervention," Dr. Falik said.

Miss Greenger met Arif Hajiyev on her visit to Azerbaijan in July this year, and after writing the story for NewsBlaze, determined to work to highlight this human story by facilitating a meeting with the patient, the doctor and the family of the cornea donor.

