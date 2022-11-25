Uplive Partners with Miss Asia International to Host the 34th Miss Asia Beauty Pageant

Partnership will Empower Women Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) announced today a new partnership between their flagship social media platform, Uplive, and the Miss Asia organization to host the 34th Miss Asia Beauty Pageant. Sponsored by the American International Chamber of Commerce, the Miss Asia Beauty Pageant is one of the world's most prestigious beauty pageants and has dedicated itself to promoting women's empowerment, gender equality, and creating more opportunities in the fashion, business, and entertainment sectors for women for over three decades. This year, the pageant will take place online through the Uplive mobile app and onsite in Los Angeles, California, as the pageant celebrates the diverse cultures across Asia through its theme, "Asia: Fashion and Innovation."

Together with Miss Asia, both corporations continue to align their values of overcoming cultural barriers for marginalized women through business empowerment. Uplive is the largest independent global video social entertainment platform with more than 300 million registered users from over 150 countries. Through this significant following, Uplive is revolutionizing traditional beauty pageant formats by enabling Miss Asia's contestants to connect with global audiences and making the beauty and fashion industries more accessible. The Uplive mobile app will host auditions for contestants, serve as a voting platform, and livestream the pageant finals on December 18th, 2022. Uplive x Miss Asia offers significant international opportunities for its contestants, affording them global exposure and philanthropic and business connections.

"This partnership is a product of the demand by emerging markets for opportunities to create and participate on a global level, as guided by one of our ESG visions to "Advance" our users. Entertainers across borders are embracing the opportunities to connect with other creators and audiences through our platforms, which will create a more diverse and internationally representative beauty industry for the next generation," said ASIG US CEO Christine Xu.

Through the Uplive app, Miss Asia International Pageant has officially opened auditions for contestants seeking the opportunity of a lifetime. Uplive's 300M+ users are encouraged to audition through the app from now until November 25th, 2022, or in person at JMK Modeling Media Academy in Los Angeles. In addition to building their resumes and audiences, contestants will gain invaluable fashion, media, and industry exposure. The top ten contestants will be featured in Vogue, Bazaar, or ELLE magazine, and receive professional modeling training and exposure to managers and scouts representing international fashion brands.

Register and buy tickets for the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-34th-miss-asia-international-pageant-the-4th-aff-asia-film-festival-tickets-440103620777?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) is a leading mobile social company across emerging markets. As of Dec 31st, 2021, ASIG served over 400 million registered users located in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. ASIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. ASIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps.

