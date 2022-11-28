DONATE STOCK AND CRYPTOCURRENCY THIS GIVING SEASON AND HELP GUARDIAN GROUP DISRUPT CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING IN THE UNITED STATES

BEND, Ore., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry in the world. Every day in America, there are 150,000 new advertisements selling people for sex online. Law enforcement agencies do not have the resources to adequately combat this crime alone.

In 2022 Guardian Group, a veteran operated nonprofit dedicated to disrupting sex trafficking here in the United States launched Project 1591®. The first-ever 24/7 crowdsourcing process and platform focused on utilizing skilled volunteers to identify child sex trafficking victims for law enforcement at scale.

In 2022 alone, they identified over 90 victims. With your support, a fully equipped Project 1591 can help identify up to 10% of all child online victims by 2027. In partnership with law enforcement action, Guardian Group believes this level of market disruption will begin to deter predators.

Guardian Group's vision that every child in the US can live free from sex trafficking can only be achieved with your support. Join Guardian Group by donating stock on Stock Monday and cryptocurrency on #CryptoGivingTuesday, November 28th and 29th respectively.

In partnership with Freewill and their stock-giving tool, donating stock is a simple and tax-efficient way to support Guardian Group's mission. Donors can maximize their impact while supporting their own finances. Using this secure online tool, donors can provide information about the stock they wish to transfer and print and mail their forms — or, if their brokerage permits, donate entirely electronically.

Due to mainstream adoption and the popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Guardian Group also chose to innovate and diversify its revenue streams by accepting crypto donations in 2022.

Since 2019, #CryptoGivingTuesday has fostered a culture of philanthropy among cryptocurrency users. The crypto industry is one of the most philanthropic donor demographics on the planet! Similar to Giving Tuesday, which falls on the same day, #CryptoGivingTuesday helps crypto donors connect to organizations like Guardian Group.

Help Guardian Group identify these victims by supporting the growth of Project 1591 this giving season.

ABOUT GUARDIAN GROUP

Guardian Group's mission is to prevent and disrupt the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States. Visit www.guardiangroup.org for more information.

