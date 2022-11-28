Greenland to Present at Sequire Technology Investor Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will present at the upcoming Sequire Technology Investor Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Management will present to investors in both group and 1x1 virtual meetings.

Investors are encouraged to register to watch Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, deliver the Company's formal presentation:

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern

Track: 2

Investor Registration: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "Our team continues to make significant progress on all fronts, anchored by our industry leading product roadmap and our planned U.S. capacity expansion. We are benefitting from strong customer engagement, favorable government incentives and growing momentum in the broader adoption of energy efficient, climate friendly, electric industrial vehicles. We look forward to updating investors on our recent results and the extensive opportunities ahead as we focus on building value for all shareholders."

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

