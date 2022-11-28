KUS Receives 2021 PACCAR 10 PPM Supplier of the Year

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUS was recognized as the PACCAR China Supplier of the Year in 2021. This is the second year in a row that KUS has been recognized as the Supplier of the Year by PACCAR. PACCAR utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management program (SPM) to evaluate supplier performances in the areas of product development, operations, and aftermarket support, aligning with PACCAR's key business objectives.

PACCAR Vice President of Global Purchasing: "We appreciate the value our suppliers create for customers, dealers, and PACCAR under this program."

"We are more than honored to be recognized as the Supplier of the Year, we work closely with PACCAR to produce the highest quality products in the industry. I would like to express gratitude and recognition to our global team for all the hard work and dedication. The award is a testament to our operational excellence and top-class customer service," said Aaron Irvin – Director of Sales and Business Development.

About KUS:

KUS Americas Inc has been a supplier to PACCAR since 2018 and we are proud to be recognized by PACCAR for our support, ingenuity, and world-class quality products.

KUS Americas Inc was founded in 1984; it is the world's leading manufacturer of Liquid Level Senders, DEF Level Sensors and Headers, Reservoir Assemblies, and Gauge Instrumentation. We offer more than 5,000 products, as well as engineered customization services. KUS is a global company that has expanded rapidly over the years, with operations in Europe, China, Taiwan, and Mexico. As an industry leader in several fields, we look forward to helping our customers, present and future, with supplying their system needs, new product opportunities, and building and expanding our relationships together.

