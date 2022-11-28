Quest Diagnostics Completes Acquisition of Outreach Lab Services Business of Summa Health

Physicians and patients to benefit from access to Quest's industry-leading test menu and broad health plan relationships in Northeastern Ohio

SECAUCUS, N.J. and AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of select assets of LabCare Plus, the outreach laboratory services business of Summa Health, a large integrated health system. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

With the acquisition, Quest broadens access to diagnostic innovation and insights empowering better health for more communities in Northeastern Ohio. Physicians and patients will benefit from access to Quest's industry-leading and highly innovative test menu, network of patient access sites throughout the state, broad health plan coverage and lower out-of-pocket costs for many services. Quest's laboratories in Twinsburg, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will provide testing for physicians and patients previously served by LabCare Plus.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics