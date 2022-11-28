Riverside Research Welcomes Chief Human Resources Officer Madelyne D'Angelo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research welcomes Madelyne D'Angelo as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In the role, D'Angelo will partner across all Business Sectors and have executive responsibility for all aspects of the Human Resources organization, leading initiatives to scale the organization, evolve culture, foster employee engagement and retention, and champion Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI).

D'Angelo brings a combination of significant human resources and operations experience. Her experience spans government, small and large defense industry businesses, and technology-based organizations.

Invested in enmeshing best HR practices in company growth, D'Angelo's past roles include CHRO at SOS International LLC (SOSi), Vice President of Operations at InquisIT, Vice President, Human Resources at CRGT, and Vice President, Human Resources Administration at L-3 Stratis.

"Madelyne brings a unique background and proven skillset to the CHRO role at Riverside. She has a terrific background and will serve as a force multiplier in our commitment to inclusive, mission-focused growth with strategic intension," said Riverside Research President and CEO, Dr. Steven Omick.

She holds a Juris Doctorate in Law from Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University and a Bachelor of Science in Special Education from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a National Security nonprofit serving the DoD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research, development, and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection, Accelerated AI/ML, Zero Trust, Open Architectures, Computational Electromagnetics, Plasma Physics, Alt-PNT, Terahertz Imaging, Commercial ISR, Collection Planning, and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org .

