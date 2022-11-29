CITGO Raises More Than $2.3 Million for Muscular Dystrophy Association

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation concluded another successful fundraising year with more than $2.3 million raised for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Funds raised will be used to help accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the neuromuscular community.

CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors held several fundraisers throughout the year. Golf events in Lake Charles, La., Lemont, Ill., and Corpus Christi, Texas each had record breaking results, raising more than $400,000 each, while a Houston golf event raised more than $880,000. A bowling event in Lemont raised more than $110,000.

"Our business partners and communities have always shown the immense depth of their generosity for MDA at these events," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "This year's record fundraising results combined with our longstanding partnership with MDA demonstrate our continued commitment to MDA's critical mission."

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $260 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA's research grants and Care Center network at the nation's top medical institutions nationwide. Funds also support the MDA resource center and help send children affected by neuromuscular diseases to MDA Summer Camp programs across the country at no cost to families.

"We are so grateful to CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors for making critical contributions that continue to lead to breakthroughs in treatment and care," said MDA President and CEO Donald S. Wood, Ph.D. "We could not have made this progress without the funding from our longstanding partners at CITGO."

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,300 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

About MDA

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives.

To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View original content:

SOURCE CITGO Corporation