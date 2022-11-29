Infinite Reality Bolsters Executive Team with Key C-Suite Hires

Metaverse tools and services innovator adds new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to continue impressive growth trajectory

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Reality (iR), the Metaverse entertainment and innovation company, has expanded its senior leadership team with two industry veterans. Jason Eustace joins iR as Chief Financial Officer and Hope Frank will serve as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer.

These appointments to the Infinite Reality C-Suite continue the momentum of iR's impressive growth following on several recent key announcements, including:

Warner Bros. and Discovery Sports Europe where iR is named Discovery Sports Events' exclusive Metaverse partner; a game-changing new partnership withwhere iR is named Discovery Sports Events' exclusive Metaverse partner;

keynote speech by CEO John Acunto at the prestigious Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon ; by CEOat the prestigious Web Summit 2022 in

Europe , including the signing of a strategic relationship to develop a global, open Metaverse hub with the University of Luxembourg's Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT); and significant traction in, includingto develop a global, open Metaverse hub with the University ofInterdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT); and

a recent preview of a revolutionary new esports Metaverse product at this year's Esports Business Summit, the leading esports industry conference. at this year's Esports Business Summit, the leading esports industry conference.

iR's tools, services, and unique product offerings enable its customers to create digital spaces and experiences that foster creativity, personal connections, and exceptional value. For brands looking to mold the future of audience engagement, iR makes unlimited social and commercial opportunities in the Metaverse possible, delivering the ultimate consumer and fan experiences.

"This expansion of Infinite Reality's executive team provides a significant boost to our global strategic objective to serve as the leader in innovation and production of immersive digital environments," said Infinite Reality CEO John Acunto. "Given our aggressive growth plan, we need a CFO like Jason Eustace with his years of experience in integrating brands, assets, and personnel. And obviously, Hope Frank fills the critical slot in our team for a marketing visionary as we put iR center stage with the world's largest sports and entertainment partners and venues."

Growing the C-Suite

Highly-respected financial executive Jason Eustace now serves as Infinite Reality's Chief Financial Officer, joining the company earlier this year. In this role, Jason is responsible for developing and managing financial strategy and the expansion of iR's growing portfolio, including the recent close of the company's $470 million acquisition of esports and entertainment conglomerate ReKTGlobal. With 25 years in financial and business planning and analysis, Jason brings strong vision and a proven ability to drive top-line growth and profitability and lead successful post-merger integrations in both private and publicly traded companies. Jason has an industry-leading record of success in his previous roles with multiple global media, e-commerce, and retail entities, including more than ten years with Discovery Communications and seven years with the National Geographic Channel. His proven skill set of driving organizational effectiveness and the implementation of critical strategic initiatives has served him in financial leadership positions in companies including Curiosity Stream, Bluemercury (a Macy's company), PetSmart, and RealNetworks.

"With my background of integrating entities within media, retail, and e-commerce companies, Infinite Reality is the perfect fit for me," said Jason Eustace. "It's been a thrill ride to close a half-billion-dollar acquisition so soon after joining the team. I can't wait to see what's around the corner for us in 2023 as we continue to establish the company firmly with new global partners to empower their digital entertainment, esports, and retail experiences."

Hope Frank will lead the critical tasks of planning, developing, and executing Infinite Reality's brand, innovation, and marketing strategy worldwide. In her award-winning 20-plus year career, Hope has led IPOs and strategic exits for some of the fastest-growing technology companies in Silicon Valley. She drove marketing initiatives for multiple B2B and B2C companies including streaming juggernaut Conviva, Webtrends, and SBC. Hope was responsible for the launch of Starbucks WiFi, ESPN HD, and led digital and analytics partner programs with AEG and Facebook. Most recently, she served as global CMO for virtual science laboratory eduverse company Labster. Hope's additional professional achievements include being a Netflix documentary filmmaker and producer. She is a member of the executive Board of Directors for influencer marketing behemoth Influential, a founding member of the CMO Club, and sits on the advisory board of the CMO Council and BlueTech Research.

"It's extraordinary to have the opportunity to join Infinite Reality at this pivotal juncture in our explosive growth," said Hope Frank. "I look forward to extending our brand's impact as an enabler and builder of an open Metaverse that delivers jaw-dropping, premium, immersive experiences for retail, education, sports, and entertainment."

Infinite Reality is set to preview its initial Metaverse experience and virtual event with Discovery Sports Events during the UCI Track Champions League on December 2nd in London. To participate, go to London / Lee Valley VeloPark - 2022 - 02 Dec - UCI Track Champions League

ABOUT INFINITE REALITY

Infinite Reality (iR) helps clients with audiences develop immersive Web3 experiences that maximize the value between audiences, brands, and creators. An iR powered digital experience enables brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they distribute content, engage audiences, commercialize their creations, and communicate with their communities. With its deep expertise in Hollywood production, iR develops Metaverse experiences that continuously redefine the possibilities in connected digital environments. Our Services and Advisory teams advise, manage, design, and oversee custom builds, leveraging our Technology team's platform development expertise. Our Entertainment and Content Creation division produces breathtaking original content and live events featuring the world's most in-demand talent. iR's Agency attracts, cultivates, and builds client audiences while iR's digitally native brands, including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens and premier influencer management agency TalentX Entertainment, increase awareness and adoption of Web3 opportunities. Visit theinfinitereality.com

