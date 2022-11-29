Infinite Reality Releases Unparalleled Product Suite to Redefine Retail, VIP, and Event Experiences in a Web3 world

Innovative tools and services enable creators and brands to build new caliber of immersive, social audience experiences and commercial opportunities, disrupting traditional event participation and online commerce

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Reality (iR), the Metaverse entertainment and innovation company, is releasing a suite of immersive digital technology products that redefine how people experience live events and online shopping. With the introduction of the revolutionary INFINITE SKYBOX, INFINITE SHOWROOM, and INFINITE MAINSTREET plug-and-play virtual environments, iR is poised to forever disrupt how creators and brands engage with their audiences.

Infinite Reality (iR) helps clients with audiences develop immersive Web3 experiences that maximize the value between audiences, brands, and creators. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to empower brands to upend the traditional, static one-way viewership of events and online retail experiences," said Infinite Reality CEO John Acunto. "We're offering the next iteration of the internet with infinite potential for brands to connect with new audiences and deepen relationships with their committed fans by offering unique, engaging, and personalized social experiences, all while creating new opportunities for monetization. Infinite Reality is making that future happen today, by providing the necessary back-end tools, analytics, content moderation, and user management capabilities."

The proprietary functionality of INFINITE SKYBOX, INFINITE SHOWROOM, and INFINITE MAINSTREET provides bespoke virtual experiences that are game-changers in the worlds of sports, entertainment, retail, and content. Already trusted by some of the world's biggest brands , Infinite Reality is charting a new path for companies, sports teams, celebrities, influencers, and other creators to foster immersive personal connections and commercial opportunities in Web3 enabled events and showrooms. Moreover, iR makes it easy to enter the Metaverse, without requiring special hardware, headsets or equipment.

"We believe the world is hungry for an approach to web3 based on real world use cases and authentic, transparent engagement." said Elliott Jobe, Chief Innovation Officer for Infinite Reality. "Our product suite restores sovereign data ownership while accelerating and amplifying the value chain between audiences, creators, and brands."

INFINITE SKYBOX: The Ultimate Fan Experience

INFINITE SKYBOX is an interactive environment where dedicated fans connect like never before. The ultimate evolution of sports arenas and concert stadiums,, INFINITE SKYBOX combines streaming content, commerce, and social features like video and text chat, friend lists, and commenting. INFINITE SKYBOX creates unparalleled immersive experiences by immediately transforming passive viewing into virtual watch parties . Audiences can share streamed content in real time — from concerts to sporting events to film premieres and awards shows — all while connecting with friends and other fans in real time. Fully customizable, INFINITE SKYBOXES are complete with easy-to-manage re-skinning and branding tools, and come standard with multiple streaming screens, live video/audio proximity chat, an NFT gallery, ecommerce/merchandise store, and socialization areas.

Key features:

Interactive commerce

Spatial audio and video streaming

Proximity voice and video chat

Streaming of multiple content sources at once

Live streaming to outside platforms

Virtual real-time interactions with brand ambassadors and celebrities

INFINITE SHOWROOM: The Quintessential Buyer's Experience

Taking the online retail experience to a new level of interactivity, engagement, and conversion, INFINITE SHOWROOM harnesses the power of Web3 to elevate the direct-to-consumer shopping experience turning customers into a loyal community. Through interactive virtual storefronts with a photorealistic brick-and-mortar feel, brands create personalized shopping experiences for customers, complete with interactive product showrooms and galleries, live sales associate interactions, screens for product presentations, and live video chat. INFINITE SHOWROOM helps solve the $18 billion annual problem of abandoned carts by bringing the art of in-person sales assistance to online shopping, connecting customers to live salespeople to answer questions, match pricing, and close the deal in real time via video, audio, and text chat.

Key features

Templated or custom standalone environments

Live salesperson interaction via video, audio, and text chat

3D visualization of products

Personalized shopping based on user data

Brand has full access to customer data and analytics

Product demonstrations

Rich user analytics

INFINITE MAINSTREET: A Complete Entertainment Ecosystem

INFINITE MAINSTREET provides brands with their own virtual entertainment and shopping district where they can drive value by monetizing adjacency with other brands, influencers, and celebrities. Combining the content streaming power of INFINITE SKYBOX with the limitless commercial possibilities of INFINITE SHOWROOM, INFINITE MAINSTREET is a holistic entertainment and marketplace experience. With the ability to host simultaneous events in a commerce- rich environment — from concerts and sporting events to award shows, festivals, and film premieres — brands can now create a digital ecosystem that showcases their products. Customers freely and easily explore INFINITE MAINSTREET without any barriers of entry. They enjoy unlimited ways to engage with and discover more about the brands, teams, artists, and celebrities they already know and love.

Key features

Brand and celebrity adjacency

Host branded events before, during, and after live broadcasts

Fully customizable to meet brand guidelines

Rich user analytics

Community management tools

Infinite Reality is set to preview its initial Metaverse experience and virtual event with Discovery Sports Events during the UCI Track Champions League on December 2nd in London. To participate, go to London / Lee Valley VeloPark - 2022 - 02 Dec - UCI Track Champions League

For more information go to www.theinfinitereality.com or contact info@theinfinitereality.com

ABOUT INFINITE REALITY

Infinite Reality (iR) helps clients with audiences develop immersive Web3 experiences that maximize the value between audiences, brands, and creators. An iR powered digital experience enables brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they distribute content, engage audiences, commercialize their creations, and communicate with their communities. With its deep expertise in Hollywood production, iR develops Metaverse experiences that continuously redefine the possibilities in connected digital environments. Our Services and Advisory teams advise, manage, design, and oversee custom builds, leveraging our Technology team's platform development expertise. Our Entertainment and Content Creation division produces breathtaking original content and live events featuring the world's most in-demand talent. iR's Agency attracts, cultivates, and builds client audiences while iR's digitally native brands, including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens and premier influencer management agency TalentX Entertainment, increase awareness and adoption of Web3 opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACT

press@theinfinitereality.com

An Infinite Reality (iR) powered digital experience enables brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they distribute content, engage audiences, commercialize their creations, and communicate with their communities. (PRNewsfoto/Infinite Reality) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinite Reality