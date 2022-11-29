Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Commercial Deep-Dive Event on Etripamil for PSVT

Conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that members of the Company's management team will host a virtual commercial deep-dive event on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event will focus on the commercial opportunity for etripamil, the Company's lead investigational product, for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).

To access a live or recorded webcast of the event and accompanying slides, please visit the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 870-4263 (domestic) or (412) 317-0790 (international) and enter the passcode 10173579. The recorded webcast and slides will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) is a condition affecting approximately two million Americans that is characterized by intermittent episodes of a rapid heartbeat that starts and stops suddenly. Episodes of supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) are often associated with symptoms such as palpitations, sweating, chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath, sudden onset of fatigue, lightheadedness or dizziness, fainting, and anxiety. Certain intravenous medications, including adenosine, beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers, have long been used for the acute treatment of PSVT. However, these medications must be administered under medical supervision, usually in an emergency department or other acute care setting.

About Etripamil

Etripamil, a new chemical entity, is Milestone's lead investigational product. It is a novel calcium channel blocker designed to be a rapid-response therapy for episodic cardiovascular conditions. As a nasal spray that is self-administered by the patient, etripamil has the potential to shift the current treatment experience for many patients from the emergency department to a medically unsupervised setting. Milestone is conducting a comprehensive development program for etripamil, with Phase 3 trials ongoing in paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial that is underway in patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR).

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil recently completed its Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow Milestone on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "demonstrate," "designed," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "may," "pending," "plan," "potential," "progress," "will" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the potential of etripamil to serve as a promising therapy for PSVT patients, the potential for clinical trial data from the phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of etripamil nasal spray in patients with PSVT to support an NDA in mid-2023 pending agency feedback, the design, progress, timing, scope, recruitment and results of the RAPID and ReVeRA trials; Milestone's ability to execute on the remainder of the PSVT program; the receipt of milestone payments from Ji Xing, Milestone's ongoing plans to study etripamil in atrial fibrillation patients, the sufficiency of Milestone's current cash resources to support its operations, and estimates about the addressable market and commercial potential for treatments of atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process; uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion, evaluation and results of our clinical trials; risks and uncertainty related to the complexity inherent in cleaning, verifying and analyzing trial data; and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others, general economic, political, and market conditions, including deteriorating market conditions due to investor concerns regarding inflation and Russian hostilities in Ukraine and overall fluctuations in the financial markets in the United States and abroad, risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and risks related the sufficiency of Milestone's capital resources and its ability to raise additional capital. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under the caption "Risk Factors," as such discussion may be updated from time to time by subsequent filings we may make with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

